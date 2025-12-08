Navjot Sidhu’s Push for Chief Ministerial Nomination Paves Way for Political Reentry in Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu, previously a cricketer, has remained mostly dormant in Congress activities for a number of months and avoided campaigning in the 2024 national elections.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | December 8, 2025

The ex-Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu could make a comeback to active political life, yet his spouse, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has established a definite prerequisite: the Congress must announce him as its nominee for chief minister in Punjab. After a discussion with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who serves as a party official too, verified that they lack funds to offer to any organization, but stressed that they would achieve successes and change Punjab into a “golden state”.

The Pledge for a ‘Golden State’ and the Price of Authority

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his wife assert that they have a framework for administration capable of solving major challenges affecting Punjab, such as lack of employment, indebtedness, difficulties faced by farmers, criminal activities, drug dependency, and hostility based on religion, thus elevating the state to a “golden state”.

Nevertheless, Navjot Kaur Sidhu mentioned that they “lack Rs 500 crore that we could provide to occupy the chief minister’s seat”. Although she made clear that no one had sought money from them, she implied that the CM spot frequently belongs to “the person who offers a briefcase containing Rs 500 crore”. Sidhu has earlier declared that his involvement in politics is aimed at public welfare and it has never been a commercial venture for him.

Even with this emphasis on change and commitment, detractors see Sidhu as an “inexperienced politician” without any proven history in administration. They contend that absent a confirmed approach to reform, he and his spouse proclaim they will elevate Punjab to a “golden state”.

Internal Disputes and Leadership Goals

The intended return to politics faces additional hurdles due to dynamics within the party. Navjot Kaur Sidhu accused the Punjab Congress unit of “internal fighting,” noting that five opposing leaders are vying for the CM position. She voiced worries that these individuals are “determined to bring down the Congress” and could block Navjot Sidhu’s advancement.

In spite of the rivalry inside, she confirmed that her husband stays “firmly connected” to the Congress and particularly to party figure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Skepticism and Aims for CM Nomination

Certain sources portray Sidhu as a “self-proclaimed changer” who employs his “boisterous voice” in efforts to “deceive Punjab’s electorate and the senior Congress officials”. The core anticipation is that Congress ought to name him as the candidate for Chief Minister ahead of the 2027 state election. Nonetheless, skeptics caution that should Sidhu be selected as the CM nominee, it would spell “catastrophe for the already weakened Congress party”.

Talks about Sidhu’s potential return to engaged politics are likely to persist as Punjab nears its state elections in 2027.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

