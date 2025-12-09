New Era for 007: Next Film Rumored to Face AI Threat as ‘007 First Light’ Details Spy’s Origins

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | December 8, 2025

The James Bond franchise is embarking on a significant reboot, balancing a modern threat for its next film with a deep dive into the spy’s foundational history via a new video game.

Bond 26 Rumor: Facing the Age of AI

The next era of James Bond, known potentially as Bond 26 following Daniel Craig’s exit in No Time To Die, is anticipated to be highly technologically current. Industry whispers suggest that the iconic spy’s next mission will place him directly in the crosshairs of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This rumored AI-centric plot signals the new creative team’s intention to inject modern relevance into the 007 franchise, addressing contemporary global threats while ensuring the secret agent retains his celebrated “classic swagger”. The move is seen as an effort to update the franchise’s traditional villainy for the modern age.

007 First Light Unveils the Spy’s Transformation

While the future film explores modern threats, the gaming world is preparing to explore James Bond’s past with the official release of the first trailer for the action-adventure title, 007 First Light. Developed by IO Interactive, the acclaimed studio behind the HITMAN franchise, and in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, this standalone, story-driven game offers a fresh reimagining of James Bond’s origins.

The game centers on the journey of a young James Bond, tracing his transformation into the legendary spy. Players will follow the 26-year-old recruit as he transitions from a talented but rebellious Royal Navy air crewman to a recruit for MI6. The story focuses on his entry into the agency’s newly re-established, elite double-0 programme, marking the true beginning of his life as 007 and detailing how he is “forged into a fully fledged spy”.

Gameplay, Characters, and Release

007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure title that successfully merges IO Interactive’s signature stealth and combat mechanics with the rich narrative world of Bond and MI6. The game features an immersive backdrop of global espionage, requiring players to travel to exotic locations and encounter formidable allies and enemies. Players are given a choice in how they approach challenges, utilizing brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit. As Bond ascends to 007, players will leverage his unique skills, manage complex relationships, and utilize the latest technology provided by Q Branch.

The narrative will introduce a host of new characters, including Bond’s mentor, John Greenway, and the enigmatic Isola. Familiar faces will also appear in the story, such as M, Q, and Moneypenny.

The game is slated for a 2026 release across major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.