No Response to RTI Application to Know Money Paid to Lawyers by AAP and Kejriwal

I had sent the following RTI application to know the money being paid to lawyers for legal cases of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and jailed Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. I have not yet received the response to my RTI application, although almost 4 months have elapsed.

Note: These days, a couple of old lawyers who belong(ed) to the Congress party have been trying to protect corrupt and criminal politicians involved in serious cases of crime in India.

Their greed to stay as Rajya Sabha members and consume public money offered by the ruling politicians has led to massive political corruption in the country. Since these complicit lawyers are influential politicians, the Supreme Court judges usually succumb to their pressure in courtrooms and provide relief including bails to their affluent clients.

RTI Application: How Much Public Money Is Being Paid for Legal Cases of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal are allegedly involved in a slew of crime and corruption cases. As their cases are frequently listed in lower courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court, it appears that huge public money is being wasted to pay the private lawyers’ fees.

You can click here to know the details of some of the AAP cases.

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I sent the following RTI application to know the details of these legal services and the money being spent on them. I have not yet received the response.

To May 7, 2024

The Public Information Officer (PIO)

Delhi Chief Minister Office, New Delhi

Subject: RTI Application to Seek Information under the Right to Information Act 2005

Name of the Applicant: Rakesh Raman

Dear PIO at Delhi Chief Minister Office,

Please provide me with the following information under the RTI Act:

1. Names of private advocates / lawyers hired for the legal cases of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Raghav Chadha – separately during 2022, 2023, and 2024.

2. Amount of fee paid to the private advocates (separately for each lawyer or law firm) hired for the legal cases of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Raghav Chadha – during 2022, 2023, and 2024.

3. Names of the legal cases (such as Delhi liquor scam) for which these lawyers were hired for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Raghav Chadha – during 2022, 2023, and 2024.

4. Total amount (money) spent on legal services for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders: Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Raghav Chadha – during 2022, 2023, and 2024.

5. If the money is paid from the government funds, then please also provide me with the internal government communications to approve these funds.

If the above information is not available in your office, please take it from other relevant departments and provide it to me.

