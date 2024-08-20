Supreme Court and Complicit Lawyers in India. Representational Image of a Courtroom Created with Meta AI Image Generator.
Supreme Court and Complicit Lawyers in India

Supreme Court and Complicit Lawyers in India

Since these complicit lawyers are influential politicians, the Supreme Court judges usually succumb to their pressure in courtrooms and provide relief including bails to their affluent clients.

A couple of old lawyers who belong(ed) to the Congress party have been trying to protect corrupt and criminal politicians involved in serious cases of crime in India.

Their greed to stay as Rajya Sabha members and consume public money offered by the ruling politicians has led to massive political corruption in the country. 

