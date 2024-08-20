Supreme Court and Complicit Lawyers in India
Supreme Court and Complicit Lawyers in India
Since these complicit lawyers are influential politicians, the Supreme Court judges usually succumb to their pressure in courtrooms and provide relief including bails to their affluent clients.
A couple of old lawyers who belong(ed) to the Congress party have been trying to protect corrupt and criminal politicians involved in serious cases of crime in India.
Their greed to stay as Rajya Sabha members and consume public money offered by the ruling politicians has led to massive political corruption in the country.
Since these complicit lawyers are influential politicians, the Supreme Court judges usually succumb to their pressure in courtrooms and provide relief including bails to their affluent clients.
You can click here to know more about this topic.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.