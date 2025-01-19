Baltic Sentry to Enhance NATO’s Presence in the Baltic Sea

Allied Command Operations (ACO), which is responsible for the planning and execution of all NATO operations, is executing Baltic Sentry in the Baltic Sea to deter any future attempts by a state or non-state actor to damage critical undersea infrastructure there.

The multi-domain activity, which will continue for an undisclosed amount of time, is in response to damage to undersea cables connecting Estonia and Finland on Dec. 25, and follows a declaration of solidarity by Allies with the two countries on Dec. 30, and the Baltic Sea NATO Allies Summit in Helsinki, Finland on January 14, 2025.

“Baltic Sentry will deliver focused deterrence throughout the Baltic Sea and counter destabilizing acts like those observed last month,” said U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe. “It is indicative of the Alliance’s ability to rapidly respond to such destabilization, and shows the strength of our unity in the face of any challenge.”

Sweden is a nation with a rich maritime heritage, which has long played a significant role in international naval operations and security. As NATO’s newest member, Sweden has consistently demonstrated its commitment to European and transatlantic security through various collaborations and contributions to the NATO Alliance, particularly in the maritime domain.

Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFCBS) will lead ‘Baltic Sentry’ for ACO, and synchronize its multi-domain activities, with Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) playing a central role in the maritime domain.

The NATO Maritime Centre for Security of Critical Underwater Infrastructure (NMCSCUI), a networking and knowledge centre based at MARCOM, will assist ACO and NATO Allies in making decisions and coordinating action relating to critical undersea infrastructure protection and response.

While Baltic Sentry is new, NATO Forces maintain a persistent presence in the Baltic Sea, conducting regular patrols and joint exercises to enhance readiness. Allied warships, submarines and aircraft, supported by advanced maritime surveillance technology, monitor waters throughout this region and beyond.

The Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) is the military headquarters of ACO.

Courtesy: NATO