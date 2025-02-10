Delhi BJP Govt Must Pay Rs. 2500 Per Month to Women: AAP

Ms. Atishi said that BJP has promised to pass the decision in its first cabinet meeting of paying Rs. 2,500 per month to Delhi women.

By Rakesh Raman

The former chief minister (CM) of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi has said that her party will force the new government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fulfill its pre-election promise of paying regular money to the women in the city.

In the recent Delhi Assembly election, BJP defeated the ruling AAP by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly while AAP’s tally fell from 62 to 22. The election results were declared on February 8.

In her tweet posted today (February) 9, Ms. Atishi said that BJP has promised to pass the decision in its first cabinet meeting of paying Rs. 2,500 per month to Delhi women as it had asserted before the election. She added that her AAP will ensure that the money starts coming to each woman’s account by March 8, as BJP had committed.

[ Video: दिल्ली की भाजपा सरकार महिलाओं को 2500 रुपये प्रतिमाह दे: आप ]

She also added that the welfare schemes that the AAP government had started during its 10-year tenure will continue in Delhi and her party MLAs will keep serving the people in their constituencies.

The AAP lost the election mainly because of major corruption cases against AAP leaders including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, lethal pollution in the city, bad school education, broken roads, garbage in residential streets, and poor healthcare infrastructure.

The BJP has not yet announced the name of the person who will become the next CM of Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.