Academy Announces 2025 Oscars Nominations

Academy members from each of the 19 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories.

Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the 97th Oscars nominations on January 23, live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, Disney+, Hulu, an international satellite feed and broadcast media.

Sennott and Yang announced the nominees in two groups starting at 5:30 a.m. PT, followed by the remaining categories at 5:41 a.m. PT. For a complete list of nominees, visit www.oscars.org.

Academy members from each of the 19 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc.

In the Animated Feature Film, International Feature Film and Live Action Short Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of members from all branches who opt in to participate. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. Members submitted ballots from 93 countries.

Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film and Best Picture have film titles with nominees yet to be determined. Per the awards rules, to qualify as a producer nominee for a nominated picture, the producer must have been determined eligible for a Producers Guild of America award for the picture or have successfully appealed the Producers Guild of America’s refusal of such eligibility. The remaining designated Oscar nominees will be announced by early February.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Tuesday, February 11, through Tuesday, February 18.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Courtesy: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences