Rahul Gandhi Refuses to Accept the Appointment of New Election Chief

By Rakesh Raman

Congress politician and the Leader of Opposition Parties (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has issued a dissent note in which he has sought the postponement of the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.

In his note shared on Twitter today (February 18), Rahul Gandhi highlights concerns over executive interference in India’s Election Commission appointments, saying that the Constitution developer Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had warned against such interference in 1949.

He also stated that a Supreme Court judgment in March 2023 mandated a CEC selection committee including the Prime Minister (PM), Leader of Opposition, and Chief Justice of India.

However, in August 2023, the government altered this rule by replacing the Chief Justice with a Union Minister appointed by the PM, undermining the court’s order. The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, urges postponing the CEC selection until the Supreme Court hears a related case on February 19, 2025.

However, the government of PM Narendra Modi ignored all such requests and on February 17 appointed the new CEC of India Gyanesh Kumar who is said to be close to the Modi regime.

Congress and other opposition parties have been meekly opposing the selection process of election commissioners because most of them have failed to stop electoral frauds in the country.

It is alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Modi commits various transgressions to win Lok Sabha elections and most State Assembly elections fraudulently.

In addition to the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the BJP wins elections by vote-buying, intimidation of voters, misuse of government resources, fake voters, and misinformation campaigns.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which works under the Modi government, is mostly complicit in these election-related crimes. As the Supreme Court judges are too scared to speak against the Modi government, they do not take any action to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Reports suggest that now India is among the most notorious countries where rampant election frauds are happening. Since the opposition parties are almost extinct in the country and the civil society is not visible, there is no street movement to oppose the election irregularities.

Therefore, Modi and his BJP will keep winning the elections at will and finally the election process will become meaningless.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.