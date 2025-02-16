PM Modi Uses Teleprompter to Deliver Speeches on AI: Rahul Gandhi

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi does not understand artificial intelligence (AI) as he delivers his speeches on AI by reading from a teleprompter.

The Congress leader was referring to Modi’s random rhetoric at the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 11, 2025 where he spewed some vague wordiness about AI. Without articulating his thoughts, as usual Modi kept reading a meaningless script from the teleprompter.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi today (February 15) released a video to show the technological sophistication of AI-based drones which are being produced by China. He explained that drones have revolutionised warfare, as they combine batteries, motors, and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield. He said that drones are not just one technology, but they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system.

“Unfortunately, PM Modi has failed to grasp this. While he delivers ‘teleprompter’ speeches on AI, our competitors are mastering new technologies. India needs a strong production base not empty words,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet along with the video.

The Congress leader added that India has immense talent, scale, and drive. “We must have a clear vision and build real industrial prowess to give our youth jobs and lead India into the future,” he said.

Although Modi somehow managed to become the PM of India in 2014, he is so illiterate that he cannot speak even a single word without a teleprompter. He also tarnishes the country’s image in all parts of the world when he uses teleprompter even to address a rare press conference.

Actually, Modi has not held even a single press conference in India during his 11 years’ tenure as PM. But during his recent U.S. visit, it is learnt that President Donald Trump forced him to stand in a press conference where Modi shockingly used a teleprompter, although he still fumbled in his response to journalists’ questions.

Rahul Gandhi complained that India is nowhere in the AI market because Modi and his government lack knowledge and vision to handle this emerging tech area. While the world is working on automated AI agents, India is still struggling to understand the functions of rudimentary chatbots.

Today, there is no professional government department in India which is working to explore the AI opportunities for this underdeveloped country of 1.4 billion people. Sad but true.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.