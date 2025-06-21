Trump Eyes Nobel Peace Prize After Claiming Credit for India–Pakistan Ceasefire

By RMN News Service

June 19, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed credit for helping to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

Trump has also expressed his administration’s willingness to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. This move has reignited speculation about Trump’s aspirations for the Nobel Peace Prize, which he has openly discussed in the past.

In remarks made earlier this week, President Trump suggested that the United States played a decisive role in preventing a full-scale war after tensions flared between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in multiple casualties and renewed global concern over South Asia’s volatile security landscape.

“We stepped in at the right time. We prevented a catastrophe,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. “And now, we believe the U.S. can also help bring peace to the Kashmir region.”

While there has been no official confirmation from either India or Pakistan on the specifics of Trump’s involvement, diplomatic sources in Washington have indicated that backchannel communications were initiated in late April, just days after the attack.

The Kashmir issue has been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan for over seven decades, with multiple wars fought over the region. Analysts believe that any resolution would require unprecedented levels of diplomacy and trust-building—not only between the two nations but also with the Kashmiri people.

The Nobel Peace Prize has previously been awarded to global leaders such as Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, and Abiy Ahmed, for their efforts in diplomacy, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution. If Trump manages to facilitate a durable and inclusive peace deal in Kashmir, his name could join that distinguished list.

Meanwhile, a public poll conducted by RMN News is inviting readers to weigh in on whether Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in South Asia. The poll question asks:

Can Donald Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize if he resolves the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan?

The response options are:

Yes

No

Can’t say

The poll is open to the public on RMNNews.com.

As diplomatic developments unfold, the international community will be watching closely to see whether President Trump’s claims translate into concrete, long-term peace in one of the world’s most contentious regions.