Modi Firmly Rejects US Mediation and Trade Talks, Contrasting Trump’s Claims

The RMN News service indicates that it cannot independently confirm if any conversation on this issue took place between Modi and Trump.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | June 18, 2025

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly informed US President Donald Trump during a 35-minute phone call on Wednesday (June 18) that India neither requested mediation nor engaged in discussions regarding trade with the United States concerning its recent ‘Operation Sindoor’. This communication reportedly served as a firm rejection of Washington’s claim that it leveraged trade to resolve a four-day conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad.

According to reports, PM Modi stressed that the cessation of military action occurred directly between India and Pakistan through existing military-to-military channels, and at Pakistan’s own request. He further reiterated India’s long-standing position that it has never accepted, does not accept, and will never accept mediation in such matters, emphasizing that there is complete political consensus on this issue within India.

Reported Details of the Phone Conversation

The phone call, which lasted approximately 35 minutes, took place at Trump’s request.

It was the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , following which Trump had called PM Modi to offer condolences and support against terrorism.

, following which Trump had called PM Modi to offer condolences and support against terrorism. A previously scheduled meeting between Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada could not occur as Trump returned to Washington earlier than planned.

Reported PM Modi’s Stance on ‘Operation Sindoor’

During the call, PM Modi reportedly provided details on India’s actions:

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India had conveyed its firm resolve to act against terrorism globally.

globally. On the night of May 6-7, India specifically targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Modi described India’s action as measured, precise, and non-escalatory .

. He also stated that India had made it clear it would respond to Pakistan’s bullets with shells, and any gunfire from Pakistan would be met with stronger retaliation.

with shells, and any gunfire from Pakistan would be met with stronger retaliation. PM Modi reiterated that at no point during this episode was there any discussion about a US-India trade deal or US mediation.

Modi reportedly emphasized that India no longer considers terrorism a proxy war but a full-scale war , and that ‘ Operation Sindoor ‘ is still ongoing.

, and that ‘ ‘ is still ongoing. In response, Trump reportedly expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism .

. Trump also inquired if PM Modi could stop over in the US on his way back from Canada, but Modi declined due to prior commitments.

[ Video: पाकिस्तान के बारे में मोदी और ट्रम्प का फ़ोन कॉल।सच्चाई क्या है? ]

Trump’s Mediation Claims

Donald Trump has previously asserted that he mediated between India and Pakistan, leading to a ceasefire on May 10. He has also repeatedly claimed to have used trade as a means to achieve the cessation of hostilities between the two nations. This conversation between PM Modi and Trump reportedly occurred on a day when Trump was scheduled to meet Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, over lunch. General Munir reportedly faced protests upon his arrival at a Washington hotel.

Skepticism and Lack of Official Confirmation

However, some sources present a different perspective on the reported conversation. Typically, there is no official confirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s conversations with foreign leaders. It is suggested that only certain media outlets, described as “run by Modi’s oligarch friends,” report in his favor on controversial issues.

Furthermore, it has been noted that there is no official release of a transcript of the Trump-Modi phone call and no official confirmation from independent sources regarding Modi’s rejection of US mediation. One source suggests that because PM Modi is “not quite qualified to discuss any contemporary issues” and has not held a single press conference during his 11-year tenure, there is a possibility that “complicit media is spreading fake news”. This source also states that “since Modi is a weak politician, it is unlikely that he would oppose Trump”.

