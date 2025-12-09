Trump Mulls Tariffs on Indian Rice Imports as US Farmers Cry Foul Over Dumping

Beyond rice, the president floated the idea of heavy duties on Canadian fertilizer to support American manufacturing.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | December 9, 2025

President Donald Trump has indicated that his administration is ready to explore new tariffs on agricultural products, particularly rice from India, in response to urgent pleas from American farmers who claim low-cost imports are flooding the market and driving down local prices. The remarks came during a White House session focused on rolling out a $12 billion aid program for U.S. agriculture.

At the gathering, farmers voiced frustration over what they described as subsidized foreign rice “hammering” domestic markets and eroding profitability. Trump acknowledged the issue, accusing certain nations of “unfair practices” and promising swift action through tariffs to address the imbalance.

Meryl Kennedy, head of Kennedy Rice Mill in Louisiana, singled out India, Thailand, and China as primary offenders in alleged dumping activities, emphasizing the severe impact on southern U.S. rice growers. She called for stronger tariff measures, arguing that existing ones have shown promise but require reinforcement. In response, Trump directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to officially note these countries as engaging in anti-competitive behavior.

This potential escalation occurs against a backdrop of tense U.S.-India economic relations. In August, the U.S. slapped 50% tariffs on various Indian exports, criticizing India’s trade restrictions and its ongoing acquisition of Russian oil.

Additionally, in September, Trump urged the European Union to levy 100% tariffs on goods from China and India as a means to heighten pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and curtail Moscow’s oil earnings.

Nevertheless, bilateral trade negotiations between the two countries persist. A high-level U.S. team from the Office of the Trade Representative, headed by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer, is set to engage with Indian counterparts, including Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, on December 10 and 11. Agarwal expressed strong confidence in finalizing the initial stage of a Bilateral Trade Agreement before year’s end.