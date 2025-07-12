Trump’s Kashmir Diplomacy Gains Public Backing for Nobel Peace Prize: RMN Poll
By Rakesh Raman | Raman Media Network
Published: July 11, 2025
As global attention turns to renewed U.S. involvement in South Asian diplomacy, a public opinion poll conducted by RMN News reveals overwhelming support for U.S. President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to mediate peace between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute.
Following President Trump’s intervention in the India–Pakistan ceasefire after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, his administration has expressed a desire to facilitate a long-term resolution to the Kashmir issue—a conflict that has remained unresolved for more than seven decades.
In an RMN News online poll, readers were asked:
Can President Donald Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize for Resolving the Kashmir Dispute?
Here are the poll results as of July 11, 2025:
- ✅ Yes – 73.98%
- ❌ No – 20.33%
- ❓ Can’t Say – 5.69%
The Nobel Peace Narrative
President Trump has previously signaled interest in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, and his latest diplomatic overtures may help position him as a contender. The Kashmir conflict, which involves complex territorial, religious, and human rights dimensions, has long been seen as an intractable issue by global powers.
However, the poll results suggest that the public sees Trump’s role in the de-escalation between India and Pakistan as worthy of global recognition—provided it leads to a peaceful and inclusive outcome for all stakeholders, including the persecuted communities in Kashmir.
Historically, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to global leaders such as Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, and Abiy Ahmed for their contributions to peace-building and conflict resolution.
Implications for South Asia
Any meaningful resolution of the Kashmir dispute would require addressing the militarization of the region, the democratic aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and widespread human rights concerns, particularly among the Muslim-majority population.
If Trump’s efforts move beyond temporary ceasefires and toward sustainable peace, he may indeed find himself in serious contention for the world’s most prestigious peace accolade.
