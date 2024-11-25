Congress Fails Again to Raise Modi-Adani Corruption Case in Parliament

Congress’s appeals for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani case have been rejected by the Modi regime.

By Rakesh Raman

The dying Congress party failed once again to forcefully raise the corruption case of oligarch Gautam Adani in the ongoing session of Parliament. Since Adani is a close associate of prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress claims that the Modi regime did not allow discussion on Adani issue in Parliament.

A few days ago, the U.S. agencies accused Adani and his accomplices of bribery and conspiracy to commit financial frauds. Reports suggest that a New York court has issued an arrest warrant against Gautam Adani as he has been indicted on charges of bribery and fraud.

Earlier, in its investigative report released on January 24, 2023, Hindenburg Research – which is a U.S. investment research firm – said that the Adani Group and its chairman Gautam Adani have engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades. The report accused Adani of commiting one of the biggest corporate frauds in the world.

In its latest report released in August 2024, Hindenburg quoted whistleblower documents to reveal that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – which was supposed to investigate the Adani scam case – has shown little interest to explore Adani’s alleged undisclosed web of offshore shell entities in Mauritius or other places.

[ Video: राहुल गांधी संसद में मोदी-अडानी भ्रष्टाचार मामला उठाने में हुए फेल ]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been talking about Adani Group’s financial scandals and Adani’s collusion with Modi in the Parliament and his public speeches. However, Congress’s appeals for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani case have been rejected by the Modi regime.

In fact, the Modi-Adani collusion case is termed as the Modani (portmanteau for Modi and Adani) corruption scandal, which is perhaps the biggest grand corruption crime in the history of mankind.

In this case, it is alleged that Gautam Adani colluded with Modi for about two decades to plunder India’s public assets. While the Indian courts, law-enforcement agencies, and media houses cannot dare to investigate or report about the Modi-Adani collusion case honestly, some foreign publications have been covering the stories of this corruption scandal involving billions of dollars.

Since Congress exists only on Twitter, it holds some brief, lackluster street protests against Adani’s alleged scandals. But their intensity is so feeble that they do not have any impact on the Adani’s businesses or the Modi regime.

Congress today held a weak “मोदी-अडानी भाई-भाई, देश बेचकर खाई मलाई” protest on the streets. The protesters claimed that Modi and Adani are accomplices in crimes and they are looting India’s assets for their personal interests.

But soon the protesters disappeared because they were probably hired to participate in paid protests. And Congress leaders again came back to Twitter to deliver their meaningless rhetoric.

As it is largely believed that Modi and his party win elections by manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Modi regime does not bother about public protests against it.

While the Supreme Court judges are also scared to take any decision against the Modi government, no action is possible against Adani or the Adani Group in India.

Therefore, an appeal has been filed to set up a Special International Tribunal to punish the perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity and Grand Corruption Crimes in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.