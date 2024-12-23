Delhi LG Shares Video to Show Devastation Under Kejriwal Govt in Delhi

The Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has shared a video today (December 22) which shows extreme destruction in Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city.

The video showed toxic water from sewers flowing in the streets and alleys, household waste dumped near the homes, broken roads, and hellish living conditions for the residents.

Since former Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is facing a major corruption and money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor scandal, he was jailed and released on bail. The Supreme Court of India ruled that Kejriwal cannot work as the CM of Delhi as he and a number of other AAP leaders are facing investigations in the Delhi liquor scandal.

Therefore, Kejriwal resigned and handpicked an AAP woman politician – who is one of his most loyal sycophants – to arbitrarily make her Delhi CM, although she does not understand Delhi problems and administrative affairs. As a result, Delhi continues to be living hell for the residents.

As Delhi Assembly election is expected to take place in the first couple of months of 2025, Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are deceiving the voters by promising free water, free electricity, free education, free bus travel, and financial help to them. The AAP government also falsely claims that it is giving free water and free electricity to the people of Delhi – so that people should vote for AAP candidates in the upcoming election.

संलग्न video देखिए!

गलियों और रास्तों पर जमा बदबूदार पानी बरसात का नहीं है, उफनते सीवरों का है। अपनी समस्याओं और हृदय विदारक कष्टों को बयां करती महिलाएं दिल्ली की हैं, किसी और प्रदेश या देश की नहीं।। राजधानी में लाखों लोगों की बेबसी और दयनीय जीवन को कल फिर से देखना बेहद… pic.twitter.com/T5GDXf7oYr — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) December 22, 2024

However, in their interaction with LG Saxena, people informed him that the water supply is irregular and they are paying huge tariffs for electricity, although there are long power cuts daily. Saxena asked the government officials to provide at least basic amenities – such as water and electricity – to the people.

A few days ago, an AAP Member of Parliament (MP) Swati Maliwal shared videos of poisonous water supply in the city. Ms. Maliwal visited the Dwarka constituency of Delhi to collect and show the samples of black and dirty yellow water which is being supplied in Delhi homes.

A number of people in Delhi believe that Kejriwal and other AAP politicians – who are allegedly involved in multiple corruption scandals – cannot serve the citizens. Today, 30 million people of Delhi are buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, decayed school education system, and collapsed healthcare infrastructure. While water scarcity continues in Delhi, people have to pay hefty charges for using the electricity which is not coming regularly to homes.

As Delhi Assembly election is coming, it will be a catastrophic disaster for the people of Delhi if Kejriwal’s party wins again to form the government.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.