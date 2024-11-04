Delhi Lawmaker Shows Poisonous Water Supply in Delhi Homes

During the past 10 years of their rule in Delhi, Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues have completely destroyed Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman

A Member of Parliament (MP) Swati Maliwal in Delhi has shared videos of poisonous water supply in the city-state. Ms. Maliwal visited the Dwarka constituency of Delhi to collect and show the samples of black and dirty yellow water which is being supplied in Delhi homes.

[ Video: दिल्ली की सांसद Swati Maliwal ने दिखाया घरों में जहरीला पानी ]

She shared on Saturday, November 2, the videos of her interaction with residents on her Twitter handle. Ms. Maliwal – who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of former Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal – said that the AAP government has left the local residents to die in the hell that Delhi has become.

अभी द्वारका विधानसभा के एक Retired Army officer के घर आई थी, महीनों से पूरे इलाक़े में गंदा बदबूदार पानी आ रहा है। दिवाली पर CM @AtishiAAP ने इनके घर पर नल से सीधा Coca Cola सप्लाई करवाई है। हज़ारों परिवारों की दिवाली बर्बाद हो गई। ये पानी की बोतल अभी दिवाली के गिफ्ट के रूप… pic.twitter.com/TJNEk4sb1l — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 2, 2024

Since Kejriwal is one of the accused in a massive corruption and money laundering scandal linked with Delhi’s liquor policy, he had to resign a few days ago under directions of the Supreme Court which ruled that he cannot work as Delhi CM.

Now Kejriwal has handpicked a naive AAP woman politician to make her the CM who is clueless about the problems in Delhi and sitting on CM’s chair as a parasite.

Ms. Maliwal said that the CM madam can drink this dirty water, take bath, or wash away her sins with the lethal polluted water that she is supplying in Delhi homes. A video showed Ms. Maliwal outside the residence of lady CM where she spilled the dirty water that she had collected from homes.

ये गंदा काला बदबूदार पानी द्वारका के एक Retired Army officer के घर से लाई हूँ, महीनों से पूरे इलाक़े को गंदा पानी पिला रही हैं @AtishiAAP आज ये गंदा पानी इनके घर के बाहर फेंका है, साथ में ये बोतल भी घर के बाहर छोड़कर आई हूँ, CM मैडम इस पानी को पियो और जनता को दर्द समझो। अगर ये… pic.twitter.com/6sDkA6FfH8 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 2, 2024

In fact, during the past 10 years of their rule in Delhi, Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues have completely destroyed Delhi. As a number of AAP politicians are accused in major cases of crime and corruption, they colluded with some influential lawyers to get bails from courts and come out of jail.

A recent documentary: “The Living Hell: 2024 Documentary on Delhi Disaster” exposes the corruption and malfeasance of AAP government politicians who are hell-bent to plunder public assets for personal gains.

It is not only in Delhi, but the AAP government in Punjab under CM Bhagwant Mann is equally notorious and playing with the lives of people. Local residents and environmental activists in Punjab are holding regular demonstrations and protests to get the Budha Nala (old water stream) cleaned and polluted factories removed.

Protesters assert that Budha Nala is a major source of toxic water which is spreading deadly diseases – including cancer – among the people in and around Ludhiana and beyond.

But the careless Bhagwant Mann government – which has been making false promises to the people on multiple issues – is not taking any steps to save the lives and rights of people in Punjab.

A number of people in Delhi believe that Kejriwal and other AAP politicians – who are allegedly involved in multiple corruption scandals – cannot serve the citizens. Today, 30 million people of Delhi are buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, decayed school education system, and collapsed healthcare infrastructure.

While water scarcity continues in Delhi, people have to pay hefty charges for using the electricity which is not coming regularly to homes.

As Delhi Assembly election is expected to take place in the first couple of months in 2025, it will be a catastrophic disaster for the people of Delhi if Kejriwal’s party wins again to form the government.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.