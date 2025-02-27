Research Report Analyzes Adverse Impact of Poor School Education on Students

These are the excerpts from Job with Education: School Education Report 2025 to Make Students Employable.

By Rakesh Raman

Since parents, teachers, bureaucrats, and politicians are not aware of the modern education paradigms, they are spoiling the lives and careers of students with useless education that has no link with employability.

Students keep attending school classes like a herd but never question the system which is full of flaws. In this rigmarole, students waste plenty of their time in school education which can never help them develop their careers. The situation is equally bad in government as well as private schools.

It is estimated that in a typical 12 years of schooling, a student wastes approximately 65% of their time on learning subjects that are not relevant. More than 95% of school students, for example, do not need to learn existing subjects such as mathematics, science, history, geography, etc. which have no relevance in the contemporary world.

A subject is useless if it has no direct connectivity with a student’s career. All the students need not learn all the subjects. As an analogy, a swimmer need not learn the game of badminton or a cobbler does not need to learn horse riding.

Likewise, mathematics or science subjects are only for those who want to pursue careers in the field of science. Then they need not learn about Russian and French Revolutions which are being taught to them unnecessarily.

Similarly, if a student has to become a marketing manager in a consumer products company, they need not waste time on polynomials and quadratic equations or chemical reactions and magnetic effects, which are being taught in schools without any purpose.

The entire school education should be focused on the job that the student intends to do. The time wastage also happens when a student spends on average 8 hours daily in school and then repeats the same futile education in their home to complete the exercises given by the teachers.

Some students even attend private tuitions after coming back from their schools. All this burdensome education takes its toll on students’ health, and in the absence of physical activity many students lose their cognitive ability and face physical and mental challenges.

This is one of the main reasons for students to drop out from schools. Although the governments have no system to measure the impact of painful education on school students, it is believed that nearly 80% – or 8 in every 10 – school students are suffering from multiple ailments – such as headaches, mental stress, poor vision, anxiety, and depression – that aggravate when they grow older.

Obviously, there is an immediate need to save school students from this torturous education which is more harmful than helpful to them. The problem can be solved by providing focused education, linking the subjects with potential jobs.

You can click here to download and study the report which is also given below.

