Actor Vijay Announces Plans of His New Party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

Popular actor Vijay – who works in Tamil cinema – marked his formal entry into the Indian political arena with his first rally in Villupuram district on Sunday (October 27), while he had announced his electoral debut a few months ago.

Hundreds of thousands of people came to attend the rally in which Vijay announced his party’s vision for Tamil Nadu. Vijay emphasized that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will follow secular principles and the ideology of social justice.

At the rally, the Tamil actor promised to promote Tamil as the administrative language in courts and advocated for the abolition of Governor’s post from the state, as governors usually pose hindrance in political processes. You can click here to watch a related video on YouTube.

Vijay, 50, criticized the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi, saying that these outfits are playing dirty politics of corruption and hatred.

The real test for Vijay’s political moves will happen in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place in 2026.

