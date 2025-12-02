The Unrest: India Corruption Research Report 2025

December 1-15, 2025 Issue

We are pleased to announce the publication of the December 1-15, 2025 issue of THE UNREST news magazine.

This issue leads with the India Corruption Research Report 2025, which concludes that corruption is now systemic and rooted in the governance frameworks. On the international front, the magazine covers the significant new joint initiative launched by NATO and Ukraine, the UNITE – Brave NATO programme, aimed at accelerating defense innovation. Geopolitical coverage also details the challenge of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and recent surprising policy turns taken by President Donald Trump.

The edition includes major judicial and political developments, such as the constitutional guarantee of personal liberty in India’s bail jurisprudence being transformed into a political privilege, and the Delhi Police filing a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The magazine also reports on Pakistan’s hastily adopted constitutional amendments, which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stated undermine judicial independence. Additionally, there is coverage of the sentencing of former PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh for alleged crimes against humanity, and the severe defeat of the Congress Party in the Bihar assembly election results.

Regarding digital development and media, the issue highlights the outcome of WTDC-25 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the Baku Action Plan set the global agenda for human-centered digital development. A new Council of Europe convention is featured, which aims to strengthen cultural cooperation and enhance transparency in the audiovisual sector through boosting co-production of series. The issue also reports on Copytrack’s alleged intimidation campaign, where users worldwide report being targeted by the Germany-based entity claiming to enforce copyright protections.

Civic and urban challenges are detailed with extensive coverage of Delhi’s persistent environmental problem: the NCR faced a deterioration in air quality, pushing Delhi close to the ‘severe’ category, noting that toxic air is the leading cause of death in the city. Related to governance, the Union Home Ministry issued a swift clarification regarding a controversial proposal to alter the legislative structure of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The magazine also addresses the ongoing failure of the Delhi High Court’s e-Filing portal, and how grievance authorities have closed complaints without resolving the underlying issue. Further, the Clean House public service released details of a corruption complaint filed by residents of Him Hit CGHS (Sadbhavna Apartments), Dwarka, concerning housing corruption and government carelessness.

Finally, the magazine includes details on the 16th Governors Awards, where Oscar statuettes were presented to four honorees, and features information on “Raman’s Tech Tale Series – Knowledge Stories for Children,” which aims to spread technology awareness globally through short stories.

