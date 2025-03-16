India Democracy in Decline: V-Dem 2025 Report

Global Democratic Decline: V-Dem’s 2025 Report Highlights 25 Years of Autocratization

The V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute at the University of Gothenburg has released its 2025 Democracy Report, titled “25 Years of Autocratization – Democracy Trumped?”

This comprehensive analysis reveals a concerning global trend: over the past quarter-century, democratic principles have been increasingly undermined, leading to a significant rise in autocratic governance worldwide.

Global Democratic Backslide

According to the report, 2024 witnessed a deepening decline in democratic norms. Notably, 42 countries, encompassing 35% of the global population, experienced autocratization.

This regression means that approximately 71% of the world’s population—equivalent to 5.7 billion people—now live under autocratic regimes, a stark increase from 48% just a decade ago. The report emphasizes that the average level of democracy enjoyed globally has regressed to standards reminiscent of 1985.

Erosion of Fundamental Freedoms

A critical area of concern highlighted by the V-Dem report is the widespread erosion of fundamental freedoms. Freedom of expression, the integrity of elections, and the autonomy of civil society have been the most adversely affected components in countries undergoing autocratization. The autonomy of electoral management bodies has weakened substantially in 22 of these 42 nations, undermining the foundation of democratic processes.

Regional Disparities in Democratic Practices

The report underscores significant regional disparities in the state of democracy:

South and Central Asia : This region has experienced pronounced democratic regression, with over 90% of its population now residing in electoral autocracies. Notably, Bhutan stands out as the sole liberal democracy in this area, highlighting a regional democratic deficit.

Eastern Europe : Countries in this region have also seen a sharp decline in democratic norms, contributing to the global trend of autocratization.



India’s Democratic Regression

India’s trajectory is particularly alarming. Once hailed as the world’s largest democracy, India was downgraded to an “electoral autocracy” in 2018.

The 2025 V-Dem report indicates a further decline, positioning India among the top ten “worst autocratizers” globally. The nation’s democratic standards have regressed to levels comparable to 1975, during the Emergency period. This decline is characterized by:

Freedom of Expression : There has been a substantial deterioration in freedom of expression, with increased use of sedition, defamation, and counterterrorism laws to silence critics.

Media Independence : The independence of media has been compromised, with crackdowns on social media and harassment of journalists critical of the government.

Civil Liberties : The government continues to suppress freedom of religion rights, with intimidation of political opponents and protesters becoming prevalent.



India’s demographic significance means that it now accounts for about half of the population living in autocratizing countries, underscoring its substantial impact on global democratic trends.

Global Implications and Future Outlook

The V-Dem report’s findings have profound implications for the future of global governance:

Elections in Autocratizing Countries : The report notes that elections in autocratizing countries are critical events that can either trigger democratization, enable further autocratization, or stabilize existing autocratic regimes. With 31 out of 60 countries holding elections in 2024 experiencing democratic decline, the outcomes of these elections are pivotal for the future of democracy in these regions.

Mobilization for Democracy : Despite the concerning trends, there has been a rise in mobilization for democracy, with citizens in various countries advocating for democratic reforms and resisting autocratic tendencies.



Conclusion

The V-Dem Institute’s 2025 Democracy Report paints a sobering picture of the current state of global democracy. The widespread and deepening trend of autocratization calls for renewed efforts from governments, civil society, and international organizations to uphold democratic principles.

As fundamental freedoms continue to be challenged, the global community faces the critical task of reversing this democratic decline to ensure that the principles of democracy are preserved for future generations.