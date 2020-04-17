Covid Health Bulletin Covers Global Coronavirus News and Views

Covid Health Bulletin

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing “Covid Health Bulletin” to cover global coronavirus news and views.

The main stories in the April 16-30, 2020 issue of Covid Health Bulletin are:

– Coronavirus Crisis Deepens: King Trump to Stop Funding of WHO

– How India Fails to Combat Coronavirus

– Coronavirus: WHO Suggests Six Steps to Ease Restrictions

– IMF Chief Offers 4-Point Plan to Combat Coronavirus

– Coronavirus: Delhi Is Among the Worst-Hit States in India

– COVID-19: Over 80% of Global Workforce Affected by Workplace Closures

– New Story Book to Help Children Cope with Coronavirus

– Modi Govt Uses Coronavirus to Open Corruption Floodgates in India

– New Research Claims Coronavirus May Spread Through Air

– IBM Watson Assistant to Handle Coronavirus Questions

– New ITU Guidelines to Help Combat Coronavirus

– China Faces Second Wave of Coronavirus Infection

– Meeting of the Demagogues: Trump and Modi

