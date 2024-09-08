ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Video: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ

RMN News , , , , ,

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ

Video: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਿਊਰੋ (ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ.) ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਾਲੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਈਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੈਦ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। 

[ Video: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ ]

Like Delhi, CBI Getting Ready to Investigate Punjab Liquor Scandal in Bhagwant Mann Government

This video explains that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to investigate the Punjab liquor scandal case as well because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann also used the Delhi liquor policy which led to the imprisonment of several AAP leaders.

Inset Photo Courtesy: Punjab Govt

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)

CBI Corruption Case: CVC Submits Report to Supreme Court

RMN News Comments Off on CBI Corruption Case: CVC Submits Report to Supreme Court
Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest. ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ. किसानों को विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा. Dilli Chalo. ਦਿਲੀ ਚਲੋ. दिल्ली चलो. Delhi Kooch News. Photo: RMN News Service

Farmers’ Protest Videos: Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest

RMN News Comments Off on Farmers’ Protest Videos: Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest
A pollution scene in India's capital New Delhi which is the most polluted national capital in the world. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Global Report Warns of Ecological Disaster in Delhi

RMN News Comments Off on Global Report Warns of Ecological Disaster in Delhi