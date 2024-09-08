Video: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਲਈ CBI ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ. ਤਿਆਰ
ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਿਊਰੋ (ਸੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ.) ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੋਟਾਲੇ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਾਲੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਕਈਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੈਦ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।
Like Delhi, CBI Getting Ready to Investigate Punjab Liquor Scandal in Bhagwant Mann Government
This video explains that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to investigate the Punjab liquor scandal case as well because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann also used the Delhi liquor policy which led to the imprisonment of several AAP leaders.
Inset Photo Courtesy: Punjab Govt
