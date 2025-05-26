Unruly traffic on a road in New Delhi, India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service (Representational image)
World Corruption News: The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News – May 2025 Issue

The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News Covers Corruption News of India and the World
May 2025

In the latest May 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin, you can read the findings of a survey on corruption in India. Majority of people believe India is a corrupt country, with a whopping 89% holding this view. Almost all respondents (86%) stated that India’s anti-corruption agencies are not working honestly.

A complaint was sent to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta regarding crime and corruption in Delhi’s group housing societies. Even after 2 months of filing the complaint, Rekha Gupta has not taken any action. In an ongoing case at the Dwarka District Court in New Delhi, I am defending myself against a malicious legal action that clearly illustrates how India’s judicial system is being exploited to target independent journalists.

The Chief Justice of India has reportedly recommended initiating proceedings for the removal of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Verma, following a report from a three-member panel investigating allegations related to a significant amount of cash found at his residence. In the National Herald money laundering case, the core of the allegation is that the Gandhis engaged in a criminal conspiracy to usurp the assets of Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

In a heinous crime case, all the MC members of Chinar CGHS should have been jailed. But the RCS office is wasting time by writing perfunctory letters to the MC which is ignoring them. Leaders from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), INTERPOL, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) issued an urgent global call for critical measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. From an operational standpoint, INTERPOL is enhancing international cooperation with its recently launched Silver Notice. This tool is designed to improve the speed and effectiveness of targeting criminal assets.

👉 You can click here to download and read the May 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the May 16-31, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine.

👉 You can click here to download and read the May 2025 issue of Pathway Small Business Bulletin.

