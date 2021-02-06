Coronavirus Response: NATO Delivers Ventilator Equipment to Montenegro

This support is part of the NATO Covid-19 assistance packages for NATO Allies and partners.

On February 1st, the Ministry of Health of Montenegro received 20 sets of ventilator equipment from the NATO Pandemic Response Stockpile. The donation was coordinated by NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) and made possible with financial contributions by the Czech Republic, Lithuania, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom as well as the United States.

This builds on a previous shipment of 20 ventilators to the Ministry of Health. These are helping patients in urgent need in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Podgorica, Cetinje, Niksic and Bijelo Polje. This equipment will sustain previously donated ventilators.

Additional medical equipment is expected to be delivered to Montenegro in the coming weeks, under NATO’s Pandemic Response Trust Fund. This support comes in response to Montenegro’s request for international assistance submitted in October 2020 to the NATO Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center.

This support is part of the NATO Covid-19 assistance packages for NATO Allies and partners. Eighteen Allies have made financial and in-kind donations of medical equipment and supplies to the Pandemic Response Trust Fund.

To date: Allies have approved 10 assistance packages for four Allies: Albania, Czech Republic, Montenegro and North Macedonia, as well as for five partners, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq, Moldova, Tunisia and Ukraine. Additional assistance is approved to North Macedonia and Ukraine.