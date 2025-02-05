AI Action Summit to Discuss African Engagement in AI Governance

The side event highlights the Council of Europe’s commitment to bridging digital divides and promoting safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide.

As part of the 2025 AI Action Summit hosted by France, the Council of Europe will organise on Tuesday 11 February in Paris a side event, focused on fostering African engagement in global AI governance.

The workshop, to be opened by Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, aims to strengthen co-operation on AI regulation, ensuring that the technology promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

It will bring together representatives from African parliaments, civil society, and industry to explore how African nations can play a greater role and discuss synergies between Africa and Europe in AI regulation and governance.

Key objectives include creating a platform for African stakeholders to exchange ideas on AI regulation and encouraging African nations to join the global conversation by signing the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, opened for signature in September 2024.

So far the Framework Convention has been signed by: Andorra, Georgia, Iceland, Norway, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino, the United Kingdom as well as Israel, the United States of America and the European Union.

The side event, supported by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, highlights the Council of Europe’s commitment to bridging digital divides and promoting safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide.

The workshop will be preceded by a signing ceremony for the Framework Convention.

Courtesy: Council of Europe