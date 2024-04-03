Robojit and the Sand Planet: Global Entertainment Project

INTEGRATED GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT PROJECT

Robojit and the Sand Planet

Investors and film production companies are invited to adopt and financially support the Superhero Project: Robojit and the Sand Planet. The integrated entertainment project is suitable for a global movie, a digital video game, animation film, TV series, Web series, and a comic book.

The highlight of the epic thriller “Robojit and the Sand Planet” is its ability to effectively blend technology, spiritualism, and humanism with a captivating fantasy in the backdrop.

With a setting in the future, the Robojit and the Sand Planet story runs in three parts: affairs of a kingdom that’s presented as an imaginary planet, its conflicts with wicked forces, and a final mission that takes some of the characters to another remote planet.

It has a central superhero character, Robojit – a humanoid, who helps the lead couple on the mission while overcoming numerous challenges during the voyage they undertake to achieve it.

It is a work of fiction in the genre of technology adventure for young people – children and young adults in all parts of the world. The story is highly entertaining, as it’s full of thrill, adventure, excitement, and timely use of humor.

Robojit project is being spearheaded by Rakesh Raman who also has written the Robojit and the Sand Planet story.

Interested investors and film producers can evaluate and support the project. [ You can click here to download the proposal. It is also given below in the digital format. ]

Website: http://www.robojitandthesandplanet.com/

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 12 years, he has been running RMN (Raman Media Network) global news services on different subjects. These include a global entertainment news site RMN Stars that covers movies, music, TV shows, Web shows, and fashion trends. It has an exclusive section on Academy Awards and Oscars news and views.

He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and also publishes research reports on different subjects.

He also runs a global edutainment site RMN Kids for children, their parents, and teachers. It is a global online content property covering diverse topics of contemporary relevance for children of all age groups. He has published Raman’s Tech Tale Series which is an innovative storybook concept that aims to educate children in the high-tech area of information and communications technology (ICT) through interesting stories.

He runs an exclusive community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live. He also has formed an environment protection group called Green Group in Delhi.

Recently he has launched a comprehensive research project to compile an exclusive research report on corruption in India. Its working title is “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022)”. He has also launched a nationwide campaign to introduce social democracy in India in order to build an egalitarian society in which all citizens could enjoy equal rights, opportunities, freedoms, and access to justice.

In his anti-corruption activities, he participated in a global petition led by Germany-based international organization Transparency International to call for the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, UNGASS 2021, to direct all countries to set up central, public registers of beneficial ownership.

Rakesh has also participated in the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Project as a Country Expert for India to provide expert research inputs on multiple topics pertaining to democracy and governance. The V-Dem Project is managed by V-Dem Institute under the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email