Delhi Lawyers Concerned Over the Transfer of Justice Muralidhar. Call for Strike

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has expressed its shock, dismay, and outrage over the transfer of Justice S. Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Supreme Court’s Collegium.

In a statement issued today, DHCBA has condemned the transfer and said that such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution, but they also erode the faith of the common litigant in the justice system.

In a meeting of the Executive Committee of DHCBA held today, it has been resolved that its members will abstain from work on Thursday, February 20, 2020, as a token of protest. “Such transfers impede free and fair delivery of justice,” DHCBA added in its statement.

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan termed it a shocking decision of the Supreme Court’s Collegium to transfer one of the finest, upright, and independent judges of Delhi High Court. “He (Justice Muralidhar) was perceived to be a thorn in the government’s flesh who refused to toe the government’s line,” Prashant Bhushan tweeted.

The Delhi HC Bar Association passed a very strong resolution condemning the shocking decision of SC collegium to transfer one of the finest, upright & independent judges of Delhi HC to P&H HC. He was perceived to be a thorn in the govt's flesh who refused to toe the govt's line. pic.twitter.com/sbEXY4mH2B — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 19, 2020

In its resolution, DHCBA has hoped that the Collegium would revisit the issue and recall such a move to transfer Justice Muralidhar.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 12, 2020 had recommended the transfer of Justice S. Muralidhar – the third senior-most judge in the Delhi High Court – to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.