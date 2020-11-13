Europe Resolves to Fight Against Terrorism
European Parliament President David Sassoli led a minute of silence to pay tribute to all victims of terrorism, at the opening of the session on November 11.
Expressing his condolences to the friends and families of the victims of the terrorist attacks in Dresden, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Nice and Vienna, President Sassoli stressed that every attack represents an attack on the EU’s fundamental values, freedom of expression, religion, and an open and inclusive society.
What Is Terrorism?
It is our shared responsibility to fight all types of extremism, said the President, adding that MEPs stand united against violence and hate.
