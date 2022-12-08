Europe to Implement European Court of Human Rights Judgments
Europe to Implement European Court of Human Rights Judgments
The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers is holding its quarterly meeting to oversee the execution of judgments and decisions from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg from 6 to 8 December.
Cases proposed for detailed examination concern Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, the Republic of Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
According to the Council of Europe, decisions taken by the Committee of Ministers during the meeting will be published on the Council of Europe website after the meeting has ended.
Under Article 46 of the European Convention on Human Rights, judgments from the European Court of Human Rights are binding on the states concerned.
The Committee of Ministers oversees the execution of judgments on the basis of information provided by national authorities, applicants, NGOs, National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs), and other interested parties.
Courtesy: Council of Europe
