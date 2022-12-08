Photo Courtesy: Council of Europe
Europe Latest World 

Europe to Implement European Court of Human Rights Judgments

RMN News , ,

Photo Courtesy: Council of Europe
Photo Courtesy: Council of Europe

Europe to Implement European Court of Human Rights Judgments

What human rights are being violated in Europe?

Which European country has the most human rights?

How powerful is the European Court of Human Rights?

Human Rights, Human Rights in Europe, Human Rights judgments

The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers is holding its quarterly meeting to oversee the execution of judgments and decisions from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg from 6 to 8 December.

Cases proposed for detailed examination concern Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, the Republic of Moldova, North Macedonia,  Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

According to the Council of Europe, decisions taken by the Committee of Ministers during the meeting will be published on the Council of Europe website after the meeting has ended.

Under Article 46 of the European Convention on Human Rights, judgments from the European Court of Human Rights are binding on the states concerned.

The Committee of Ministers oversees the execution of judgments on the basis of information provided by national authorities, applicants, NGOs, National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs), and other interested parties.

Courtesy: Council of Europe

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Collection of ballots at the 36th plenary meeting of the seventy-first session of the General Assembly, to elect 14 new members to the Human Rights Council. UN Photo / JC McIlwaine

General Assembly Elects 14 Members for UN Human Rights Council

RMN News Comments Off on General Assembly Elects 14 Members for UN Human Rights Council
Photo: UN Human Rights Committee

Baltasar Garzón Trials Were Arbitrary: UN Committee

RMN News Comments Off on Baltasar Garzón Trials Were Arbitrary: UN Committee
Teesta Setalvad with Zakia Jafri in the Gujarat riots case. Photo: CJP (file photo)

Gujarat Riots Case of Modi: Teesta Setalvad Gets Bail in Supreme Court

RMN News Comments Off on Gujarat Riots Case of Modi: Teesta Setalvad Gets Bail in Supreme Court