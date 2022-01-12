European Parliament President David Sassoli Dies Aged 65

A vote to elect his replacement had already been planned for later this month, and Mr Sassoli had indicated that he would not seek re-election.

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at the age of 65 in a hospital in Italy. A former journalist, Mr Sassoli, who had been ailing for the past couple of weeks was admitted to hospital in Italy in December 2021 with serious immune system complications.

His spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, announced on Twitter that Mr Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January in Italy where he was hospitalized. He added that Mr Sassoli has been in hospital since 26 December because of a serious complication due to dysfunction of his immune system.

I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian. David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family. Riposa in pace, caro David! — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 11, 2022

BBC reports that a vote to elect his replacement had already been planned for later this month, and Mr Sassoli had indicated that he would not seek re-election.