Elections and Politics in the U.S.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – had launched the Ultimate Presidential Fight (UPF) editorial section before the U.S. presidential election.

As the quadrennial presidential election took place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and the Democratic candidate Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump, the 45th incumbent president, this editorial section has evolved to cover overall American politics and other developments.

RMN has launched this multifaceted editorial section to objectively inform Americans and stakeholders in other parts of the world about the U.S. economic and political situation which has an impact on the entire world.

Elections and Politics in the U.S.

Biden Administration from January 20, 2021

[ Trump Impeachment Charge Delivered to Senate ]

[ President Biden Promises to Restore America’s Place in the World ]

Trump Administration Before January 20, 2021

[ Trump Impeached for Provoking Mob Violence and Incitement of Insurrection ]

[ Speaker Nancy Pelosi Names Managers to Impeach President Trump ]

[ Twitter Bans Dangerous Donald Trump Permanently ]

[ Pelosi Demands Removal of Troublemaker Trump from Office ]

[ Trump Accused Of ‘Coup’ Asks Violent Mob to Remain Peaceful ]

[ Trump-Led Mob Violence Is a Case of Failed Revolt ]

[ Now Trump May Be Jailed for His Alleged Crimes ]

[ U.S. Lawmakers Reintroduce the Anti-Corruption & Public Integrity Act ]

[ Joe Biden Takes Covid-19 Vaccine Live on Television ]

[ Twitter to Hand Over Trump’s @POTUS Account to Biden ]

[ Biden-Harris Transition Announces Covid-19 Advisory Board ]

[ Biden Terminates Trumptatorship. But Trump Clones Still Exist ]

[ Twitter Blocks Trump’s False Tweet on Election Victory ]

[ Twitter Removes Trump Tweet for Spreading Misleading Covid Information ]

[ Coronavirus Finally Hits Donald Trump and Melania Trump ]

[ RMN Poll: 50% Say Coronavirus Devastation Won’t Impact Trump in Election ]

[ After 190,000 Deaths, Trump Satisfied with Coronavirus Handling ]

[ With Focus on Coronavirus, Biden Promises to End Hateful Trumpism ]

[ Democrats Plan to Stop Trump’s Election Sabotage Campaign ]

[ Joe Biden to VP Pick Kamala Harris: Let’s Go Win This ]

[ RMN Poll: Will Coronavirus Ring the Death Knell for Donald Trump in Presidential Election? ]

[ If Defeated, Trump Won’t Accept Election Results: Congressman Adam Schiff ]

[ With Mask Nobody More Patriotic Than Your Favorite President: Donald Trump ]

[ U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Says Second Win Is a Lot Easier ]

[ New Republican Ad: This November, It’s America or Trump ]

[ Coronavirus Will Ring the Death Knell for Trump in Election ]

[ Trump Plans to Illegally Occupy the White House After Losing Election: Senator ]

[ Former Bush Officials to Endorse Joe Biden and Defeat Trump ]

[ New Ad Accuses Trump of 100,000 Deaths. ‘Wrong President’ ]

[ New Trump Letter Says WHO Conspired with China to Spread Coronavirus ]

[ Trump May Refuse to Leave the White House After Losing the November Election ]

[ Tyrant Trump Is Responsible for 100,000 Covid Deaths. Period ]

[ Trump Plays Politics Over Dead Bodies, Lies About Covid Deaths ]

[ 2020 Race: Joe Biden Kicks Off Campaign with Anti-Trump Rhetoric ]

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not favor or support any politician or political party. Also, I am managing this editorial section alone without any financial or other support from any person or party.

However, in order to survive in the cut-throat media world, I seek donations from readers, although I have not yet received even a single penny in donations for my editorial services.

Rakesh Raman

RMN Editor

This section is being managed by Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.