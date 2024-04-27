NATO Secretary General Receives Atlantik-Brücke Award in Berlin

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg received the Atlantik-Brücke’s Eric M. Warburg Award at a ceremony in Berlin on 25 April 2024. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presented the award after laudatory remarks by Dr Irina Scherbakowa, co-founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning “Memorial” human rights organization.

In his acceptance speech, the Secretary General praised Berlin for “building one of Europe’s strongest and best-equipped armed forces,” saying “NATO can rely on Germany”.

Mr Stoltenberg warned that in today’s Russia, “the past echoes loudly in the present. Thought is controlled, freedom is curtailed, opposition is crushed.” He added that, “as Russia has become more oppressive at home it has become more aggressive abroad, waging a fully fledged war in Ukraine.”

The Secretary General emphasized the need to strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defence, increase support to Ukraine, and work with friends around the world to ensure that NATO maintains peace and prosperity for its one billion citizens.

Courtesy: NATO