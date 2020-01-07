Robojit and the Sand Planet: Global Entertainment Project

INTEGRATED GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT PROJECT

Robojit and the Sand Planet

Investors and film production companies are invited to adopt and financially support the Superhero Project: Robojit and the Sand Planet. The integrated entertainment project is suitable for a global movie, a digital video game, animation film, TV series, Web series, and a comic book.

The highlight of the epic thriller “Robojit and the Sand Planet” is its ability to effectively blend technology, spiritualism, and humanism with a captivating fantasy in the backdrop.

With a setting in the future, the Robojit and the Sand Planet story runs in three parts: affairs of a kingdom that’s presented as an imaginary planet, its conflicts with wicked forces, and a final mission that takes some of the characters to another remote planet.

It has a central superhero character, Robojit – a humanoid, who helps the lead couple on the mission while overcoming numerous challenges during the voyage they undertake to achieve it.

It is a work of fiction in the genre of technology adventure for young people – children and young adults in all parts of the world. The story is highly entertaining, as it’s full of thrill, adventure, excitement, and timely use of humor.

Interested investors and film producers can evaluate and support the project. [ Click here to download the proposal. ]

Website: http://www.robojitandthesandplanet.com/

Robojit project is being spearheaded by Rakesh Raman who also has written the Robojit and the Sand Planet story.

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation.

Nowadays, for the past 10 years, he has been running RMN (Raman Media Network) global news services on different subjects. These include a global entertainment news site RMN Stars that covers movies, music, TV shows, Web shows, and fashion trends.

He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and also publishes research reports on different subjects.

He also runs a global edutainment site RMN Kids for children, their parents, and teachers. It is a global online content property covering diverse topics of contemporary relevance for children of all age groups. He has published Raman’s Tech Tale Series which is an innovative storybook concept that aims to educate children in the high-tech area of information and communications technology (ICT) through interesting stories.

He runs an exclusive community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live. He also has formed an environment protection group called Green Group in Delhi.

He creates and distributes a number of digital publications that cover areas such as technology, law, environment, education, politics, corruption and transparency. He also publishes Real Voter digital magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

