Kejriwal Referendum: Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Resign for Corruption?
Delhi High Court Refuses to Censor Media in Kejriwal Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Censor Media in Kejriwal Case

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. 

By RMN News Service

The Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking directions to restrain media channels from reporting about jailed Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The petition sought to stop media outlets from creating sensational unsubstantiated stories about Kejriwal’s resignation and the imposition of President’s Rule in Delhi. In an ongoing poll 81% people say that Kejriwal should resign because he is facing multiple corruption allegations and has been jailed.

The PIL application also urged the court to provide adequate facilities to Kejriwal in Tihar Jail where he is imprisoned so that he could run the government from jail.

However, while rejecting the petition, the court reacted sharply and stated that it cannot impose emergency or martial law to gag the media over its coverage of Kejriwal’s case. 

The court also said it cannot stop political rivals who are demanding resignation of Kejriwal who is jailed for his alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam. Rather, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, who is stated to be a lawyer by profession. 

The plea was being heard today (May 8) by a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who censured the petitioner for filing a weird petition.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. He was later sent to Delhi’s Tihar Jail. 

Meanwhile, on May 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate Kejriwal’s links with terror outfits.

