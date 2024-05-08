Delhi LG Orders NIA to Probe Kejriwal’s Links with Terror Outfits

By RMN News Service

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena has ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

The LG order of May 6 asks NIA – which is the top counter-terrorism law enforcement agency in India – to investigate Kejriwal’s role in receiving political funding for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the banned extremist organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

As usual AAP has randomly tried to give the case a political colour, but did not dispute the allegation of its surreptitious links with SFJ which supports the demand for a separate Sikh state Khalistan.

A Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had alleged in March that Kejriwal received $16 million (nearly Rs. 134 crore) from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

Pannun – who campaigns for a separate Sikh state Khalistan in Punjab – claimed that in 2014 Kejriwal promised to release a convicted Sikh activist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for financial support.

In a video released on March 25, Pannun – who is an Indian-origin person holding dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada – asserted that in 2014 before coming to power in Delhi, Kejriwal held a meeting with pro-Khalistan Sikhs in New York to raise money for his party.

According to Pannun, in return for financial aid, Kejriwal promised to facilitate Bhullar’s release in just 5 hours after forming his government in Delhi. He added that dishonest Kejriwal has not released Bhullar even after 9 years, and that Kejriwal’s accomplice Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann is killing innocent Sikhs in fake police encounters.

Pannun said that Kejriwal who claimed to be an honest Hindu is a dishonest man. Earlier in January, Pannun had stated that both Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann accepted $6 million (about Rs. 50 crore) in donations from Khalistan supporters in the U.S. and Canada to form AAP governments.

In the video in Punjabi, Pannun said that both Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are responsible for the excesses against the people of Punjab. He blamed Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for implicating another Sikh leader Amritpal Singh in false cases and sending him and his companions to Dibrugarh jail of Assam.

Pannun also warned that Kejriwal will have to face pro-Khalistan Sikhs in jail where Kejriwal is imprisoned. On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam case and sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail.