Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

“Clean House” runs as a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS). If you want “Clean House” to report about the corruption and illegal activities in your housing society, you may please contact me with relevant documents and details. The cases given below reveal the extent of corruption that is hitting millions of Delhi residents.

To: All Residents of Delhi

From: Rakesh Raman

If you have voice, raise it against corruption and injustice. Do not stay quiet. If you are not trying to stop corruption, you are part of it.

Although the lethal impact of corruption is visible in every nook and corner of India, New Delhi has emerged as the corruption capital where the bureaucrats can’t breathe without bribe.

Arvind Kejriwal – who is the lame duck Delhi chief minister – is heading one of the most corrupt governments as many of his colleagues are themselves facing an array of corruption allegations. And Anil Baijal – the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi – who is the incharge of bureaucracy has completely failed to tame the corrupt bureaucrats who have virtually become dacoits to loot the citizens.

Almost 60% of Delhi’s residents are so poor that they cannot pay bribes to the government officials. In recent years, therefore, the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians have systematically created a citywide criminal enterprise across the affluent group housing complexes which have become dens of crime and corruption.

The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS), which are supposed to be regulated by the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government, have become hideouts for criminals who masquerade as the managing committee (MC) members of housing societies.

These MC members, who enjoy full protection from the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, commit all types of crimes and loot public money worth thousands of crores of rupees from millions of residents who live in nearly 2,000 group housing societies of Delhi. As the MC members in different housing societies operate as criminal gangs, they win the domestic elections fraudulently – either by bribing the resident voters or by threatening them.

Since the RCS office – which is among the most corrupt departments of India – has been given extreme powers to regulate the CGHS affairs, the RCS officials openly accept bribes from the criminals who run the housing societies. In return, they allow the criminal MCs of housing societies to commit crimes without any fear.

This is the modus operandi of the RCS office that it ostensibly orders the inspections or sends customary notices against the MCs of housing societies and then keeps delaying the inspections or legal actions so that the accused should keep bribing the RCS officials for longer periods of time.

The entire Delhi Cooperative Societies Act (DCS Act) – under which the RCS office operates – is designed in such a way that the victims of corruption are not allowed to bypass the RCS office and approach higher courts. As a result, the corrupt MC members are protected and RCS officials keep demanding bribes from the accusers as well as the accused in different cases of crime and corruption in housing societies.

The massive bureaucratic corruption at RCS office is an archetypal example that shows why India is still a poor, underdeveloped country even after more than 7 decades of its independence.

According to the “Clean House” community court, both Kejriwal and Baijal have made Delhi the corruption capital of India. Now, along with the RCS office, many other departments have joined the corruption racket that is running in the group housing societies where the MC members operate as frontend agents of bureaucrats and politicians to loot public money. They all share the booty while the residents have no forum where they could complain.

The community-driven anti-corruption service “Clean House” reveals that more departments such as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and the Delhi Police are now colluding with the RCS office to swindle public money through criminal MC members of housing societies.

Both Kejriwal and Baijal know about rampant corruption in Delhi, but they never tried to stop it. While Kejriwal is expected to lose Delhi election after a few months to relinquish his seat, Baijal must be removed from his position to reduce corruption in Delhi.

There are a few other departments that are supposed to handle corruption cases of Delhi government officials. These are, for example, Delhi Lokayukta (civil commissioner) which acts as an anti-corruption ombudsman organization, office of the Financial Commissioner, Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), Directorate of Vigilance (DOV), and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

However, all these departments are running with lethargic and untrained officials who fail to resolve corruption cases. They keep writing useless, routine letters to the complainants and always try to protect the corrupt officials. In most cases, the anti-corruption agencies refuse to acknowledge and register corruption complaints against government officials.

Since the grievances of citizens are not addressed properly, they are left with no other option but to go to courts. But most of them do not get justice in courts which are buried under millions of cases that are pending. As administration has collapsed, police officers are corrupt, and courts give haphazard judgments, the lawlessness is increasing rapidly in Delhi.

DIRTY DEPARTMENTS OF DELHI

The corrupt government departments that are responsible for corruption and destruction in Delhi include:

Office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi

Offices of the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Delhi

Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government

Delhi Fire Service (DFS)

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

Delhi Police

These corrupt departments of Delhi enjoy full support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, which are equally responsible for corruption, pollution, and destruction in Delhi.

THREATS

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

Some of the active cases that I am currently pursuing are given below. You can click the case weblink to read the full report.

As I am working alone for this entire project without any support, please bear with me if my response is delayed. You are requested to help me in this selfless endeavor.

Report Your Case

If you want me to report about your housing society, you may please contact me with relevant documents and details. These details should include:

Your name, email, mobile number Full name and address of your society Website address (if any) and email of your society Names and email addresses (if possible) of all the MC members One-page summary of the case and the outcome that you expect

Depending on this initial information, I will ask you to give me more related documents. Then if you want, you also can meet me at my address given below.

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 8 years, he has been running his own global news services on different subjects. He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and also publishes research reports on different subjects.

In October 2019, he published “Delhi Disaster Report 2019” which sheds light on the humanitarian crisis in India’s capital New Delhi because of administrative and political downfall in the city-state.

He runs an exclusive community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live. He also has formed an environment protection group called Green Group in Delhi.

He creates and distributes a number of digital publications that cover areas such as technology, law, environment, education, politics, corruption and transparency. He also publishes Real Voter digital magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

You may please contact me on my email.