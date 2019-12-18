Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, which is among the most corrupt departments of India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Asia Pacific World 

Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

RMN News 0 Comment , , , , ,
Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, which is among the most corrupt departments of India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, which is among the most corrupt departments of India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

“Clean House” runs as a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS). If you want “Clean House” to report about the corruption and illegal activities in your housing society, you may please contact me with relevant documents and details. The cases given below reveal the extent of corruption that is hitting millions of Delhi residents.

To: All Residents of Delhi

From: Rakesh Raman

If you have voice, raise it against corruption and injustice. Do not stay quiet. If you are not trying to stop corruption, you are part of it.

Although the lethal impact of corruption is visible in every nook and corner of India, New Delhi has emerged as the corruption capital where the bureaucrats can’t breathe without bribe.

Arvind Kejriwal – who is the lame duck Delhi chief minister – is heading one of the most corrupt governments as many of his colleagues are themselves facing an array of corruption allegations. And Anil Baijal – the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi – who is the incharge of bureaucracy has completely failed to tame the corrupt bureaucrats who have virtually become dacoits to loot the citizens.

Almost 60% of Delhi’s residents are so poor that they cannot pay bribes to the government officials. In recent years, therefore, the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians have systematically created a citywide criminal enterprise across the affluent group housing complexes which have become dens of crime and corruption.

The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS), which are supposed to be regulated by the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government, have become hideouts for criminals who masquerade as the managing committee (MC) members of housing societies.

These MC members, who enjoy full protection from the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, commit all types of crimes and loot public money worth thousands of crores of rupees from millions of residents who live in nearly 2,000 group housing societies of Delhi. As the MC members in different housing societies operate as criminal gangs, they win the domestic elections fraudulently – either by bribing the resident voters or by threatening them.

Since the RCS office – which is among the most corrupt departments of India – has been given extreme powers to regulate the CGHS affairs, the RCS officials openly accept bribes from the criminals who run the housing societies. In return, they allow the criminal MCs of housing societies to commit crimes without any fear.

This is the modus operandi of the RCS office that it ostensibly orders the inspections or sends customary notices against the MCs of housing societies and then keeps delaying the inspections or legal actions so that the accused should keep bribing the RCS officials for longer periods of time.

The entire Delhi Cooperative Societies Act (DCS Act) – under which the RCS office operates – is designed in such a way that the victims of corruption are not allowed to bypass the RCS office and approach higher courts. As a result, the corrupt MC members are protected and RCS officials keep demanding bribes from the accusers as well as the accused in different cases of crime and corruption in housing societies.

The massive bureaucratic corruption at RCS office is an archetypal example that shows why India is still a poor, underdeveloped country even after more than 7 decades of its independence.

According to the “Clean House” community court, both Kejriwal and Baijal have made Delhi the corruption capital of India. Now, along with the RCS office, many other departments have joined the corruption racket that is running in the group housing societies where the MC members operate as frontend agents of bureaucrats and politicians to loot public money. They all share the booty while the residents have no forum where they could complain.

The community-driven anti-corruption service “Clean House” reveals that more departments such as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and the Delhi Police are now colluding with the RCS office to swindle public money through criminal MC members of housing societies.

Both Kejriwal and Baijal know about rampant corruption in Delhi, but they never tried to stop it. While Kejriwal is expected to lose Delhi election after a few months to relinquish his seat, Baijal must be removed from his position to reduce corruption in Delhi.

There are a few other departments that are supposed to handle corruption cases of Delhi government officials. These are, for example, Delhi Lokayukta (civil commissioner) which acts as an anti-corruption ombudsman organization, office of the Financial Commissioner, Anti Corruption Branch (ACB), Directorate of Vigilance (DOV), and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

However, all these departments are running with lethargic and untrained officials who fail to resolve corruption cases. They keep writing useless, routine letters to the complainants and always try to protect the corrupt officials. In most cases, the anti-corruption agencies refuse to acknowledge and register corruption complaints against government officials.

Since the grievances of citizens are not addressed properly, they are left with no other option but to go to courts. But most of them do not get justice in courts which are buried under millions of cases that are pending. As administration has collapsed, police officers are corrupt, and courts give haphazard judgments, the lawlessness is increasing rapidly in Delhi.

[ Support New Research Project on Corruption in India ]

DIRTY DEPARTMENTS OF DELHI

The corrupt government departments that are responsible for corruption and destruction in Delhi include:

  • Office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi
  • Offices of the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Delhi
  • Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs)
  • Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
  • Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government
  • Delhi Fire Service (DFS)
  • Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)
  • Delhi Police

These corrupt departments of Delhi enjoy full support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, which are equally responsible for corruption, pollution, and destruction in Delhi.

THREATS

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

Some of the active cases that I am currently pursuing are given below. You can click the case weblink to read the full report.

NEW CASES
Case Department Report Date Status
Corruption RCS / Air India  December 13, 2019 Inquiry
Unauthorized Construction DDA November 17, 2019 Court Order
Violent Vandalism Delhi Police October 30, 2019 No Action
Criminal Threats Delhi Police October 21, 2019 Reported
Corruption RCS October 10, 2019 Vigilance Inquiry
FAR Crime RCS / DDA / DFS September 17, 2019 Complaint Filed
Rampage by Goons RCS September 8, 2019 Notice Issued
Property Grabbing Local Gang September 1, 2019 Reported
Criminal Gang Air India August 26, 2019 Complaint to Minister
Illegal Construction Housing Society August 19, 2019 Reported
Corruption and Pollution DDA July 14, 2019 Protest by People
Construction Crime Housing Society July 8, 2019 Advisory
Fraud and Extortion Housing Society June 29, 2019 Investigation
FAR Crime DDA, RCS, DFS, DUAC June 12, 2019 Research Report
Contempt of Court Housing Society May 7, 2019 Legal Notice

 

MORE ACTIVE CASES
Case Department Report Date Status
Illegal Construction DDA / RCS April 24, 2019 Petition
Lawlessness DDA / RCS April 10, 2019 Court Order
Illegal FAR Project Housing Society March 31, 2019 Show Cause Notice
Bureaucratic Corruption DDA / RCS March 15, 2019 Vigilance Inquiry
Organized Crime DDA, RCS, DFS, DUAC February 11, 2019 Vigilance Inquiry
Corruption Inquiry RCS January 11, 2019 Inquiry Reopened
Construction Crime Delhi Govt December 14, 2018 No Action
Violation of RTI Act Society MC / RCS November 24, 2018 Pending
Defamation Case Delhi Police October 22, 2018 Show Cause Notice
Housing Fraud RCS / Delhi Govt October 4, 2018 Pending
Corruption Scandal Delhi Assembly September 15, 2018 Pending
Illegal Construction DDA September 11, 2018 Approval Review
Corruption Inquiry DDA / RCS September 1, 2018 Inquiry Blocked
Corruption and Fraud Delhi Govt August 19, 2018 Complicity in Crime
Illegal FAR Construction DDA / RCS August 3, 2018 Vigilance Inquiry
IAS Corruption DDA / RCS July 24, 2018 Delay in Action
Inquiry of IAS Officer RCS July 9, 2018 Inquiry Initiated
Illegal Surveillance Delhi Police July 2, 2018 Complaint Filed
Bureaucratic Corruption RCS June 11, 2018 Inquiry Expected
Complicity in Corruption RCS May 29, 2018 Case in Progress
Corruption in FAR DDA May 21, 2018 CVC Inquiry
Corruption and Fraud RCS May 19, 2018 Inquiry Delayed
Illegal Construction Court Case May 14, 2018 Construction Stopped
Corruption Inquiry RCS / CVC May 1, 2018 Pending
Risk of Fire Fire Service / RCS April 14, 2018 No Action
Labour Rights Abuse Labour Court March 13, 2018 Summons Issued
Obstruction of Justice RCS February 26, 2018 Illegal Obstruction
Financial Fraud RCS / DDA January 29, 2018 Inquiry Planned
Criminal Intimidation Labour / Delhi Police January 21, 2018 Notice Ignored
Corruption Inquiry RCS January 3, 2018 Notice Issued
Tree Offence RCS / DDA December 26, 2017 Notice Issued
Slavery Case RCS / Labour December 20, 2017 Inquiry
Blackmailing and Extortion RCS December 17, 2017 No Action
Corruption Notice Society MC December 10, 2017 Response Demanded
Human Rights RCS / Delhi Police May 15, 2017 Suppressed
UBBL Violation DDA / RCS August 30, 2017 No Action
Labour Exploitation RCS / Labour Dept. October 3, 2017 Notice Issued
Fraudulent Contract RCS / DDA October 16, 2017 Response from DDA
Illegal Construction DDA / RCS October 24, 2017 No Action
Illegal Car Parking RCS / DFS October 30, 2017 No Action
Corruption and Conspiracy RCS November 20, 2017 Reported

Corruption Case Study

If you want to know how corrupt MC members of a housing society commit various crimes and circumvent the law because of Delhi government’s weakness in stopping crime and corruption, you can study the case of DPS Housing Society (DPS CGHS) in Dwarka.

Click here to visit DPS Housing Society webpage.

As I am working alone for this entire project without any support, please bear with me if my response is delayed. You are requested to help me in this selfless endeavor.

Report Your Case

If you want me to report about your housing society, you may please contact me with relevant documents and details. These details should include:

  1. Your name, email, mobile number
  2. Full name and address of your society
  3. Website address (if any) and email of your society
  4. Names and email addresses (if possible) of all the MC members
  5. One-page summary of the case and the outcome that you expect

Depending on this initial information, I will ask you to give me more related documents. Then if you want, you also can meet me at my address given below.

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman
Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 8 years, he has been running his own global news services on different subjects. He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and also publishes research reports on different subjects. 

In October 2019, he published “Delhi Disaster Report 2019” which sheds light on the humanitarian crisis in India’s capital New Delhi because of administrative and political downfall in the city-state.

He runs an exclusive community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live. He also has formed an environment protection group called Green Group in Delhi.

He creates and distributes a number of digital publications that cover areas such as technology, law, environment, education, politics, corruption and transparency. He also publishes Real Voter digital magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, INDIA
You may please contact me on my email.

Support Independent Fearless Journalism

In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past over 7 years despite enormous pressures.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below. 

You also can select any of the Payment Methods:

Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.

PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $10.00

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Anil Baijal Visiting DDA Nagrik Suvidha Kendra

Delhi Lt. Governor to DDA: Use Online Service Delivery Channels

RMN News 0

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

RMN News 0
Global Corruption Barometer. Photo: Transparency International

Report Reveals Views of Citizens on Bribery and Corruption

RMN News 0