Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers in India
Raman Media Network (RMN) Company has launched "Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers" editorial section.
This section under the RMN news service has been created to cover the agricultural reforms and ongoing farmers’ protests in India. It will carry news, views, and related developments and invites farmers as well as farming experts to share their views which will be published on the site.
|Main Issues
|– Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.
– Although farmers across the nation oppose Modi government’s decision, the epicenter of the movement is Punjab which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.
– Farmers fear that these laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends. They expect the government to withdraw these laws.
– Modi says that the Parliament of India has given a legal form to the agricultural reforms after a lot of deliberation. Protesters say that Modi is autocratically using his party’s majority in Parliament to impose anti-people laws.
– The Modi government has refused to withdraw the contentious farm laws and Modi has accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers who are protesting against these laws.
– After holding protest meetings in their cities for a couple of months, the farmers from various states – mainly from Punjab – came to New Delhi on November 27 to hold a joint demonstration and continue their protest in the national capital for an indefinite period.
– After blocking their entry with barbed wires, teargas, and water cannons, the government through Delhi Police reluctantly allowed farmers to enter Delhi and protest near the outskirts of Delhi in the Burari area.
– But farmers have decided not to assemble in the fenced Burari ground and instead decided to camp at Delhi borders. They fear it can be a government’s ploy to push all the protesting farmers at one location and detain them there.
– Now, there is a possibility that the Modi government will unleash police brutality on protesting farmers and may use draconian laws including sedition and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA against some farmers and their leaders.
Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers

|Search Keywords
|Farm Laws
|Farm Protests
|MSP
|Punjab Farming
|Agriculture
|Farm Politics
News and Events
[ Farmers Must Not Reduce Their Agitation to Just MSP and Farm Laws ]
[ Protesting Farmers Debunk Modi Govt’s Covid Pretext to Enter Delhi ]
[ Modi Govt Unleashes Police Brutality on Protesting Farmers ]
[ Police to Stop Protesting Farmers from Entering Covid-Infected Delhi ]
[ Indian Farmers’ Struggle Against Farm Laws Going Haywire ]
[ Punjabi Artists Harbhajan Mann, Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu Lead Farmers’ Protests ]
[ Protesting Punjab Farmers Succumb, Lift Train Blockade ]
[ Modi Govt Uses Coronavirus Excuse to Stop Farmers’ Protest in Delhi ]
[ Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Holds Protest in Delhi to Oppose Farm Laws ]
[ Protesting Punjab Farmers Feel Cheated, Meeting with Modi Govt Fails ]
[ Punjab Farmer Unions Threaten to Protest Against Congress Leaders ]
[ Punjab CM to BJP Chief: Allow Trains to Supply Goods to Soldiers ]
[ Opposition Leaders Are Misleading Protesting Farmers: PM Modi ]
[ Punjab Introduces New Bills to Neutralize Farm Laws of Modi Govt ]
[ PM Modi Wants to Destroy Farming Sector: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab ]
DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not favor or support any Indian politician or political party. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.
I am managing this editorial section alone without any financial or other support from any person or party.
