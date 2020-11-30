Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers in India

– Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

– Although farmers across the nation oppose Modi government’s decision, the epicenter of the movement is Punjab which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

– Farmers fear that these laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends. They expect the government to withdraw these laws.

– Modi says that the Parliament of India has given a legal form to the agricultural reforms after a lot of deliberation. Protesters say that Modi is autocratically using his party’s majority in Parliament to impose anti-people laws.

– The Modi government has refused to withdraw the contentious farm laws and Modi has accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers who are protesting against these laws.

– After holding protest meetings in their cities for a couple of months, the farmers from various states – mainly from Punjab – came to New Delhi on November 27 to hold a joint demonstration and continue their protest in the national capital for an indefinite period.

– After blocking their entry with barbed wires, teargas, and water cannons, the government through Delhi Police reluctantly allowed farmers to enter Delhi and protest near the outskirts of Delhi in the Burari area.

– But farmers have decided not to assemble in the fenced Burari ground and instead decided to camp at Delhi borders. They fear it can be a government’s ploy to push all the protesting farmers at one location and detain them there.

– Now, there is a possibility that the Modi government will unleash police brutality on protesting farmers and may use draconian laws including sedition and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA against some farmers and their leaders.