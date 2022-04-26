#Firecracker Song of Bollywood Film Jayeshbhai Jordaar Released
The Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) has released the #Firecracker song of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey. The upcoming Bollywood film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and is produced by Maneesh Sharma.
As Bollywood has become a family fiefdom, the sons, daughters, and other relatives of the veteran Bollywood film artists work in new films for peanuts to keep the costs in control.
That is among the reasons that the old clan doesn’t allow independent artists to enter or flourish in Bollywood. As a result, the Bollywood films are so bad in quality that they run just for a few days at local theaters frequented by moviegoers who don’t understand the meaning of content quality.
YRF invites you to watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar on a big screen near you on 13th May. #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay #JayeshbhaiJordaar
