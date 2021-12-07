Myanmar Court Sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 Years in Jail

The military junta’s “reign of terror” in the country continues and all the international measures including sanctions have failed to restore normalcy in Myanmar.

By RMN News Service

A Myanmar court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison under charges of inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules under a natural disasters law. The verdict of today (December 6) is believed to be the first in a series of actions by the Myanmar rulers that may imprison her for life.

Ms Suu Kyi faces 11 charges in total, which she has refuted. She has been in detention since a military coup in February which toppled her elected civilian government. Currently, she is being held at an undisclosed location. Win Myint, the former president and Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party ally, has also been jailed for four years under the same charges.

The military rulers in Myanmar have blatantly defied the repeated calls from world leaders to protect human rights of the citizens and restore democracy in the country.

Use of Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter The UN and the office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights have repeatedly failed to protect human rights of the citizens in different parts of the world. The casual statements and recommendations of the UN bureaucrats are being ignored by the rogue states which are supposed to follow them. In such circumstances, the world leaders must use Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter which specifies the UN Security Council’s powers to maintain peace. It allows the Council to determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression and to take military and non-military action to restore international peace and security. ~ Rakesh Raman

The governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States had issued a joint statement on November 26 about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar.

The leaders of these countries also said they will continue to work closely with ASEAN, the UN, and the wider international community to promote accountability and support a lasting resolution to the current crisis and a return to the path of democracy in Myanmar.

However, the military junta’s “reign of terror” in the country continues and all the international measures including sanctions have failed to restore normalcy in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet issued a casual copy-paste statement today (December 6) to deplore the conviction and sentencing of Ms Suu Kyi to four years of imprisonment by a military-controlled court. Ms Bachelet called for her release.