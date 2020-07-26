North Korea Reports First Suspected Coronavirus Case
By RMN News Service
After causing unprecedented mayhem in other autocratic regimes such as the U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, and China, coronavirus has hit North Korea, which says it has received the country’s first suspected case.
According to a BBC report, state news agency KCNA said a person who had defected to South Korea three years ago has come back with symptom of Covid infection.
After holding an emergency meeting with the top officials, dictator Kim Jong-un imposed a lockdown on Saturday (July 25) in the border city of Kaesong.
Like other despotic nations which have been downplaying the devastating effect of coronavirus pandemic, North Korea has been maintaining that it had no case of Covid infection.
After reporting the first Covid case, supreme leader Kim Jong-un has declared a complete health emergency to contain the virus. He has also launched a thorough investigation into the security lapses at the North-South border that allowed the infected person to enter North Korea.
In order to stop the transmission of virus, North Korea had closed its borders six months ago and kept its citizens in isolation.
