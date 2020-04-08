Samadhan Challenge Invites Students to Find Solutions to Fight Coronavirus

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) and All India Council for Technical Education have launched an online challenge – Samadhan – to test the ability of students to innovate.

The students participating in this challenge will search and develop such measures that can be made available to the government agencies, health services, and hospitals for quick solutions to the coronavirus epidemic and other such calamities.

Apart from this, through this “Samadhan” challenge, work will be done to make citizens aware, to motivate them, to face any challenge, to prevent any crisis, and to help people get livelihood.

Under the “Samadhan” challenge, the students and faculty will be motivated for doing new experiments and new discoveries and provide them with a strong base leading to spirit of experimentation and discovery.

The success of this program depends on how effective are the ideas of participating contestants with ability to find solutions, technically and commercially, which in turn will help fight the epidemic like coronavirus.

Applications to participate in this competition started from 7 April 2020. The last date for submission of applications is 14 April 2020.

The names of the contestants going forward in this competition after shortlisting will be declared on 17 April 2020 and such contestants are expected to submit their entries between 18-23 April 2020.

The final list will be released on 24 April 2020, after which the grand online jury will decide the winners on 25 April 2020.