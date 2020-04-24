Technology Management Support for Small and Medium Businesses
There’s no denying that the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis has demolished the traditional economic models and it has particularly hit the small and medium businesses (SMBs) which are struggling to survive.
The ostensible financial relief packages announced by various governments for SMBs cannot help them revive because there is hardly any demand in the market.
In order to save their businesses, the SMBs must work proactively to generate demand by using innovative marketing techniques and cost-effective production and delivery models.
Obviously, new technology deployment and management methods can empower SMBs to overcome the current economic predicament and achieve their business objectives.
Here’s a proposal comprising 20 tech training and support modules for SMBs. You can download the proposal (which is also given below in the digital format) and contact me for your training requirements.
