Truth Fund to Accept ₹1 Donations from Prashant Bhushan Supporters

A fledgling political group Swaraj Abhiyan has kicked off a new campaign to accept donations under the “Rupee One, Everyone: The Truth Fund” banner.

The campaign launched today (September 5) is urging people who support human rights lawyer and anti-corruption activist Prashant Bhushan to contribute ₹1 (or more) to the fund.

Recently, Bhushan was held guilty in a contempt-of-court case and fined ₹1 by the Supreme Court of India.

According to Swaraj Abhiyan, the money collected through the fund will be used to provide legal support to journalists, activists, and others who speak truth to power, and are victimized by the authorities.

Rupee One, Everyone: The Truth Fund I stand with Prashant Bhushan.

Rupee One, Everyone: The Truth Fund I stand with Prashant Bhushan. I join him by paying ₹1 (or more) for speaking the Truth, as my contribution to the Truth Fund.

Meanwhile, the hearing in another contempt-of-court case in which Bhushan has been accused of making comments about corruption in the Indian judiciary is scheduled to take place on September 10.