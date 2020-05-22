UN Releases Verified Covid-19 Content to Break Fake News Cycle

In collaboration with its partners, the United Nations (UN) has launched Verified – an initiative to provide accurate Covid-19 content.

By promoting and sharing Verified content, people can play a crucial role in the work of Verified by spreading reliable information about Covid-19 to their friends, families, and social networks, with the goal of saving lives and countering misinformation.

“Information is a human right. People without access to accurate information are vulnerable. We need to protect them and to fight misinformation with facts. Today, let’s join forces to break the fake news cycle with VERIFIED information. Share widely,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

According to the UN, organizations, businesses, civil society, and media platforms partner with Verified to spread information that helps protect people, communities, and forges connections across the planet.

Verified’s team of communicators, creatives and researchers produce content based on the latest information and guidance from the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, and other UN agencies.

Verified works with the support of Luminate, IKEA Foundation, and UN Foundation and partners all over the world.