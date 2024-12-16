ਵੀਡੀਓ: ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ: ਮਰਜੀਵੜੇ ਫਿਰ ਭੱਜ ਗਏ | ਦੀਪ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰੋ
ਵੀਡੀਓ: ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ: ਮਰਜੀਵੜੇ ਫਿਰ ਭੱਜ ਗਏ | ਦੀਪ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰੋ
Farmers Protest 2024 | Kisan Andolan 2024 | किसान आंदोलन 2024 | ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧ 2024
ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਗੂ ਸਰਵਣ ਸਿੰਘ ਪੰਧੇਰ ਅਤੇ ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਡੱਲੇਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਧਰਨਾਕਾਰੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਰੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ-ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਹੱਦ ਪਾਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪੁੱਜਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਕਾਮ ਰਹੇ। ਜਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਪ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।
[ ਵੀਡੀਓ: ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ: ਮਰਜੀਵੜੇ ਫਿਰ ਭੱਜ ਗਏ | ਦੀਪ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰੋ ]
Once again today, the protesting farmers under farm leaders Sarvan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal failed to cross the Haryana-Punjab border to reach Delhi to protest against the Modi government. Farmers should learn from the way Deep Sidhu led the farmers to Delhi.
ਮਰਜੀਵੜੇ ਫਿਰ ਭੱਜ ਗਏ: https://youtu.be/q7d6RAqUJxk
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਧਰਨਾ ਸਮਾਪਤ: https://youtu.be/i4Y38GT4EfQ
Farmers’ Website: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/farmer-protest-website
RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/
Rural Resistance: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/rural-resistance-protests-by-farmers-in-india/
Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view
Inset Photo Courtesy: Deep Sidhu, Farm Protest, Public Domain
#pandher #deepsidhu #bhagwantmann #dallewal #rakeshtikait #farmersprotest #msp #punjab #haryana #rahulgandhi #skm #shambhuborder #modi #youtubevideo
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.