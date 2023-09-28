CBI Launches Probe into Kejriwal’s House Renovation Scandal

As CBI is terribly slow, it is delaying the prosecution and possible imprisonment of Kejriwal who has made Delhi the corruption capital of India.

By Rakesh Raman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of the house for Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

According to an NDTV report of today (September 27), the initial inquiry has been launched against some officials of Delhi Government. These officials allegedly colluded with Kejriwal to cause a massive loss to the state exchequer. The CBI, according to the report, will file an FIR depending on the inputs from these officials who will be interrogated.

It is alleged that Kejriwal spent over Rs. 45 crore of public money on his house renovation without following a proper tendering process which has led to enormous irregularities and corruption. According to some estimates, the amount embezzled by Kejriwal is in excess of Rs. 100 crore.

While Kejriwal and his colleagues in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) do not have any valid reason for this splurge, they are deceiving the public by giving misleading statements.

The AAP politicians argue that if prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi can spend Rs. 500 crore on his new home, why can’t Kejriwal spend Rs. 45 crore.

Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an investigation into the reported Rs. 45 crore misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal on the renovation of his house.

[ Also Read: Why Congress Should Not Join Hands with Aam Aadmi Party of Kejriwal ]

However, instead of telling the truth about his house renovation, Kejriwal is maintaining a stony silence. It is also alleged that the officer who was probing this case has been divested of his duties by the Kejriwal government.

The officer also alleged that his room was ransacked and the documents pertaining to Kejriwal’s house renovation are missing.

In June, a senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Kejriwal will soon be jailed for his involvement in massive corruption. In a tweet posted on June 25, Maken said that like a couple of Kejriwal’s colleagues who are already in jail for their acts of corruption, Kejriwal will also be going to jail.

As CBI is terribly slow, it is delaying the prosecution and possible imprisonment of Kejriwal who has made Delhi the corruption capital of India.

It appears that Kejriwal’s colleague and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also replicating Kejriwal’s corruption model in Punjab, as almost all AAP politicians in Punjab are allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases including corruption, property grabbing, collusion with drug mafia and liquor mafia, encroachment of large government land, and so on.

In order to weed out corruption from Delhi and Punjab, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should speed up their investigations against AAP politicians.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.