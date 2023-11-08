Kejriwal Referendum: Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Resign for Corruption?

RMN News Service has launched a parallel referendum so that Kejriwal should not be able to deceive the people with the fake findings of his poll.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has announced to hold a referendum to know if Kejriwal – who is facing multiple corruption allegations – should resign from his position.

While a number of AAP politicians are already in jail for their acts of corruption, it is expected that soon Kejriwal will also be jailed. On November 2, fearing arrest, Kejriwal refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had called him for questioning in the liquor scam case.

Now, AAP has planned to hold the dubious referendum which in all probability will suggest that Kejriwal should not resign and if arrested he should run the government from jail.

As Kejriwal is a cunning man and most AAP politicians work as his toadies, they cannot do anything that may displease their Supreme Leader Kejriwal who behaves as a dictator in his party.

Therefore, in order to take an objective view of the citizens, Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has launched a parallel referendum so that Kejriwal should not be able to deceive the people with the fake findings of his poll.

You can select your option in the following poll and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

उपरोक्त जानकारी नीचे हिंदी में दी गयी है

केजरीवाल जनमत संग्रह: क्या दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को भ्रष्टाचार के लिए इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए?

आरएमएन न्यूज सर्विस ने एक समानांतर जनमत संग्रह शुरू किया है ताकि केजरीवाल अपने सर्वेक्षण के फर्जी निष्कर्षों से लोगों को धोखा न दे सकें।

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री (सीएम) अरविंद केजरीवाल की आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने यह जानने के लिए जनमत संग्रह कराने की घोषणा की है कि क्या केजरीवाल – जो कई भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों का सामना कर रहे हैं – को अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

जबकि AAP के कई नेता पहले से ही अपने भ्रष्टाचार के कृत्यों के लिए जेल में हैं, उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही केजरीवाल भी जेल जाएंगे। 2 नवंबर को, गिरफ्तारी के डर से, केजरीवाल ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के सामने पेश होने से इनकार कर दिया, जिसने उन्हें शराब घोटाला मामले में पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था।

अब, आप ने संदिग्ध जनमत संग्रह कराने की योजना बनाई है, जिसमें परिणाम की यह पूरी संभावना है कि केजरीवाल को इस्तीफा नहीं देना चाहिए और गिरफ्तार होने पर उन्हें जेल से सरकार चलानी चाहिए।

चूंकि केजरीवाल एक चालाक आदमी हैं और अधिकांश आप राजनेता उनके चापलूस के रूप में काम करते हैं, वे ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं कर सकते जिससे उनके सर्वोच्च नेता केजरीवाल नाराज हो जाएं जो अपनी पार्टी में एक तानाशाह की तरह व्यवहार करते हैं।

इसलिए, नागरिकों का निष्पक्ष दृष्टिकोण जानने के लिए, रमन मीडिया नेटवर्क (आरएमएन) समाचार सेवा ने एक समानांतर जनमत संग्रह शुरू किया है ताकि केजरीवाल अपने सर्वेक्षण के फर्जी निष्कर्षों से लोगों को धोखा न दे सकें।

आप निम्नलिखित पोल में अपना विकल्प चुन सकते हैं और वोट करने के लिए विकल्पों के अंतर्गत बॉक्स दबा सकते हैं। आप पोल के नतीजे भी देख सकते हैं।

क्या दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को भ्रष्टाचार के लिए इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए?

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Resign for Corruption? Yes - हाँ

No - नहीं

Can’t say - कह नहीं सकता View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email