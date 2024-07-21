CBI Arrests Delhi Police Officials for Accepting Bribes

By RMN News Service

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three accused including a Sub Inspector (SI) of Delhi Police, Hauj Khas Police Station and two Head Constables of Delhi Police, in two separate cases of bribery.

In a press release issued on July 20, CBI said in the first case accused Sl was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, while in the second case two Head Constables were caught while accepting Rs 10,000 as part of total bribe demand of Rs 50,000.

The first case was registered by CBI against accused Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, Hauj Khas Police Station on allegations that accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh from complainant for filing favourable Action Taken Report in Court. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Sl red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh from the complainant.

The second case was registered by CBI against two accused Head constables of Delhi Police and unknown officials of Special Staff on the basis of a complaint.

It was alleged that 4 persons in civil clothes came to the shop of the complainant and two of them introduced themselves as members of the Special Staff, Delhi Police, Anand Vihar.

They demanded Rs. 50000 from her as bribe for not implicating her name in a case. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 11,000 as part payment from the complainant.

CBI laid a trap and two Head Constables of Delhi Police, PS – Patparganj Industrial Area, were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant as part payment.

According to the CBI, the investigation in these cases is continuing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the premier crime investigating police agency of India. It operates under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.