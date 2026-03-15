OpenAI Launches Interactive Visuals in ChatGPT, Revolutionizing STEM Education Worldwide

The new capabilities are now available globally to every logged-in ChatGPT user across all subscription plans, including free accounts.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 14, 2026

OpenAI has rolled out a groundbreaking update to ChatGPT that lets students interact with dynamic visuals to master challenging math and science concepts, marking a major leap forward in AI-powered learning tools.

Announced on March 10, 2026, the new feature transforms static explanations into hands-on experiences. Users can now adjust sliders and variables in real time to see immediate changes in formulas, graphs, and diagrams—turning abstract equations into interactive experiments.

The interactive modules currently cover more than 70 core high school and college-level topics. In physics, students can explore Hooke’s Law, kinetic energy, the lens equation, or Coulomb’s Law. Mathematics examples include slope-intercept form, binomial squares, and trigonometric angle-sum identities. Chemistry lessons feature the Ideal Gas Law (PV = nRT) and Charles’ Law.

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A standout demonstration involves the mirror equation: learners tweak object distance and focal length, watching reflected rays update instantly on screen. Similar real-time manipulation applies across the library, allowing users to test “what if” scenarios that were previously limited to textbooks or lab equipment.

The rollout builds on earlier ChatGPT educational tools, including study mode and quizzes introduced over the past year. OpenAI describes the interactive visuals as “just the beginning” of its push to strengthen learning outcomes.

Demand for such support is enormous: 140 million people already use ChatGPT weekly for math and science help. Yet many learners—and their parents—struggle with these subjects. A Gallup survey cited by OpenAI found that more than half of U.S. adults have difficulty with math, often leaving families unequipped to assist with homework. Research shows that interactive, visual learning significantly improves conceptual understanding compared with traditional methods alone.

The new capabilities are now available globally to every logged-in ChatGPT user across all subscription plans, including free accounts. OpenAI plans to expand the library to additional subjects and will continue studying AI’s impact on education through its OpenAI Learning Lab.

Educators and students alike are expected to benefit from the accessible, multilingual-friendly interface that makes complex STEM topics more approachable and engaging than ever before. With this update, ChatGPT is no longer just an answer engine—it has become a virtual laboratory in every student’s pocket.