Action Against Careless Delhi Bureaucrats During Coronavirus Crisis
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against four officers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for dereliction of duty regarding containment of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to an official statement issued Sunday (March 29), the MHA said that it has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that these officers neglected their duties to ensure strict compliance to stop the spread of the disease.
They were issued instructions by the Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005 regarding containment of spread of COVID-19. But they prima facie failed to do so, the statement added.
Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the following officers:
Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, GNCTD – Suspended with immediate effect.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Land Buildings Departments, GNCTD – Show Cause Notice.
Principal Secretary, Finance, GNCTD & Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD – Suspended with immediate effect.
SDM Seelampur – Show Cause Notice.
According to the MHA statement, these officers failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19.
